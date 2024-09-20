Chinese motorhome manufacturer Deddle RV is expanding its range on the German market through a partnership with importer La Marca Mobility. At the Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2024, various models based on the Ford Transit and the Iveco Daily were presented, which are characterised by innovative designs and well thought-out space concepts. The new vehicles are intended to appeal to different target groups and establish Deddle RV as a serious player on the German motorhome market.

Gallery: Deddle RV: New motorhomes for the German market

50 Photos Deddle RV / La Marca

Deddle RV Youfo: Compact alcove motorhome on Ford

The Deddle RV Youfo is a compact alcove motorhome with a length of 5.99 metres. The special feature of this model is the slide-out at the rear, which significantly extends the sleeping area and provides a generous feeling of space. Despite its compact external dimensions, the Youfo offers sleeping space for up to four people. This is made possible by the pull-out transverse bed in the rear and an alcove bed, which makes the Ford Transit-based motorhome ideal for couples or small families who value comfort.

Deddle RV Youfo Deddle RV Youfo

A special feature of the Youfo is the intelligent motorhome control system from TBB, which enables easy operation of all functions on board. A 32-inch smart TV and the JBL audio system provide entertainment while travelling. A Truma roof-mounted air conditioning system and a Truma Combi 6E heater are responsible for the air conditioning. The 700 watt solar system integrated on the roof ensures a high level of self-sufficiency when travelling.

Other features include a kitchen with oven, a spacious bathroom with separate shower and a comfortable seating area. This well thought-out room layout maximises the space available and ensures a pleasant living experience on the road.

The base price for the Youfo is €159,000 (approx. £134,000 at the current exchange rate), which places it in the upper price segment of the Chinese manufacturer. The vehicle is aimed at customers who value innovative technology and futuristic design.

Deddle RV Carbonic Liner 7.8: Luxurious motorhome

The name is deceptive as this camper is not a real liner. With a length of 7.8 metres, the Carbonic Liner 7.8 on an Iveco Daily base nevertheless offers generous living space and extensive equipment. The interior is characterised by genuine leather seating and high-quality woodwork, creating a living ambience of a high standard. A highlight is the spacious bathroom with separate shower, which offers maximum comfort even on longer journeys.

Deddle RV Carbonic Liner 7.8 Deddle RV Carbonic Liner 7.8 Deddle RV Carbonic Liner 7.8

In terms of technology, the Carbonic Liner 7.8 is also well equipped. It has modern driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning system and a reversing camera. These features increase safety and driving comfort, especially on longer journeys. A spacious rear garage offers sufficient space for bicycles and other leisure equipment.

The price of this luxury motorhome starts at €357,000 (£300,000) for the GRP version and rises to £477,000 (£400,000) for the carbon fibre version. This clearly positions the Carbonic Liner 7.8 in the premium segment and is aimed at discerning campers who are not prepared to compromise.

Deddle RV URV: Urban Recreation Vehicle

The Iveco-based URV model (Urban Recreation Vehicle) is designed for travellers looking for a mixture of motorhome and city vehicle. With a length of less than six metres and manoeuvrable handling, the URV is particularly suitable for urban environments. Despite its compact size, the vehicle offers all the essential amenities of a classic motorhome.

Deddle RV URV Deddle RV URV

A special feature of the URV is the pull-out kitchen, which can be used both indoors and outdoors. This makes the vehicle particularly flexible and ideal for camping adventures in the countryside or city trips. The interior design is simple but functional, with a fold-down seating area that can be quickly converted into a bed.

The URV is available from a price of €129,000 (£108,500), making it an attractive proposition for campers who value quality and functionality combined with urban suitability.

Deddle RV Easy Tour E-PRO and E-MAX

The Easy Tour E-PRO entry-level model and the family-friendly E-MAX round off the Deddle RV range based on the Iveco Daily. The E-PRO, available from €149,000 (£125,000), impresses with its compact design and a side slide-out that increases the living space. Despite its positioning as an entry-level model, the E-PRO offers high-quality equipment and well thought-out details that make everyday life easier when travelling.

Deddle RV Easy Tour E-MAX Deddle RV Easy Tour E-PRO Deddle RV / La Marca Deddle RV Easy Tour E-PRO

The E-MAX, with a starting price of €159,000 (£134,000), is aimed specifically at families. With a length of 7.29 metres, it offers more space and additional sleeping options, making it ideal for travelling with children. The variable space concept and folding beds ensure that the living area can be optimally utilised during the day. The E-MAX also offers more storage space than the smaller E-PRO model, which is a decisive advantage for families travelling with a lot of luggage.

Both the E-PRO and E-MAX models are equipped with high-quality materials and offer a well thought-out space concept. They have a compact kitchen, variable sleeping systems and practical storage space, making them ideal for couples or small families. The furnishings are simple yet high-quality and offer everything you need for a comfortable journey.

With this range of models, Deddle RV aims to cater for different customer needs - from people just starting out in camping to experienced campers, from city adventurers to luxury travellers. Let's see if Deddle RV can establish itself as a serious competitor in the European market. The combination of innovative designs, well thought-out space concepts and competitive prices in the future could help the Chinese manufacturer to gain a foothold and arouse the interest of European campers.