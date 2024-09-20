The ups and downs of car sales in Europe continues with a market that is suffering and where electric cars continue to lose share. August 2024 saw them plummet by nearly 40 per cent compared to the same month in 2023. Yet there are battery powered models capable of doing better than many cars with combustion engines.

This is the case of the Tesla Model Y - Europe's best-selling car in 2023 - which, according to JATO Dynamics, despite a 38% drop compared to 2023, takes second place in the ranking, surpassed only by the Dacia Sandero.

Best-selling cars in Europe in August 2024

The small Romanian car thus confirms its leadership in Europe and, if everything continues to go as it did in the first eight months of 2024, it could take the trophy of best-selling car in Europe at the end of the year.

In August, 15,653 Dacia Sanderos were registered, 9% more than 12 months ago. As mentioned, the second position is occupied by the Tesla Model Y, which, however, fails to confirm the excellent numbers of last year. In August, sales dropped by 38% with 13,410 units sold. Rounding out the podium is the Toyota Yaris Cross, with 13,201 registrations and 24% growth over August 2023.

Dacia Sandero Streetway Tesla Model Y Toyota Yaris Cross

Looking at the top 5, Volkswagen T-Roc follows at 12,853 (-15%) and Renault Clio with 12,180 units sold, or -5%.

As for the brands Volkswagen, despite its recent difficulties, looks down on everyone with a total of 82,057 vehicles sold, a significant drop: -17%. This was followed by Toyota at 55,514 (-7%) and Skoda: 49,460 (-1%).

Best-selling cars in Europe in August 2024