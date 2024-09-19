At last you can buy a Sierra in Europe, again! No, Ford has not misused another traditional name after the electric Capri. Rather, it is the GMC Sierra from the USA, which importer AEC is now bringing across the Atlantic to us.

AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV), a subsidiary of the AEC Group specialising in bespoke automotive solutions, announces the addition of the GMC Yukon SUV and Sierra pickup 2025 to its growing import portfolio of General Motors vehicles, expanding its most extensive range of GM SUVs and trucks in Europe.

The MY25 GMC Yukon is the latest model in AEC's SUV range. It will be available alongside the MY25 GMC Sierra from October 2024 and represents the GMC brand presence in Europe, covering both the full-size pick-up and SUV segments.

The dimensions of both models are impressive. The Yukon as a (quasi) closed off-road vehicle derivative of the Sierra measures 5,334 to 5,720 mm. The US range includes petrol engines with a capacity of 3.0 to 6.2 litres and a 3.0-litre diesel. The GMC Sierra, the pick-up brother of the Yukon and also related to the Chevrolet Silverado, is hardly any different.

Unlike the US, the versions for Europe are not exactly cheap. In July 2024, AEC gave us the following prices: €94,990 (£80,000) for the GMC Sierra AT4, €96,990 (approx. £82,000) for the GMC Sierra Denali and €99,990 (£84,300) for the GMC Yukon Denali. AECSV prices for Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac include a 36-month/ 200,000 km premium+ warranty, homologation and AECSV roadside assistance in selected countries.

"We are delighted to continue supplying imported Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles to car enthusiasts across Europe," said Pere Brugal, President and Managing Director of General Motors Europe. "AEC's deep knowledge of both the European market and our North American business ensures that these efficient internal combustion SUVs and pick-ups can continue to be enjoyed by European customers."

Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC, added: "The GMC brand has always been important to me. My career began over 25 years ago at a Pontiac, Buick and GMC dealership in Canada. It is a personal and professional highlight to present this exceptional product range to European customers. GMC vehicles combine strength, innovation and style, and I am proud to bring this experience to Europe."