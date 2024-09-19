MAN is presenting the eTGL, an electrically powered 12-tonne lorry for light distribution transport, for the first time at the IAA Transportation. The truck specialist is thus rounding off the bottom end of its electric range.

The technical basis for the MAN eTGL is the 12-tonne model with diesel drive; the newcomer draws on the same range of electric components as its big brothers, the eTGS and eTGX. The two battery packs produced at the MAN plant in Nuremberg are mounted on the left and right of the frame. The net storage capacity of 160 kWh provides a range of up to 146 miles.

Charging takes place via a CCS connection with up to 250 kW charging power at 335 amps. This is therefore an 800-volt architecture, as 250,000 watts divided by 335 amps equals 746 volts. In any case, it should be possible to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes - so the prescribed 45-minute break from driving is sufficient for charging.

Gallery: MAN eTGL

4 Photos MAN Truck & Bus

The drive is provided by a 286 PS electric motor with two-speed gearbox, which is installed in the centre of the frame. The power is transmitted to the rear axle via a drive shaft. The wheelbase of 4.50 metres, designed for manoeuvrability in the city, can be combined with body lengths of 6.20 to 7.30 metres, which are typical for lightweight tarpaulin bodies and dry freight trailers. Depending on the body, the eTGL offers a payload of up to 6.6 tonnes.

The cab offers the same comfort as its diesel counterpart. The particularly low entrance makes it easier to get in and out. A central 12.3-inch display provides information on battery charge, range, power consumption and recuperation in addition to the usual driving data.

The truck is said to be ideal for urban goods logistics for food chains, retailers or the catering industry. According to MAN, there are comparatively low range requirements and the option of depot charging at the logistics locations. Increasing noise and emission restrictions for combustion-powered trucks in city centres also play a role.

MAN eTGS hooklift on a construction site MAN eTGX: Electric heavy goods vehicle charging

The big brothers eTGX and eTGS offer drives with a choice of 333, 449 or 544 PS as well as three, four, five or six modularly combinable and variably positionable batteries. The 18- to 28-tonne chassis thus offer a great deal of flexibility.

MAN is also presenting a battery layout with a seventh high-voltage battery for the MAN eTGX 6x2 for the first time at the IAA. The seventh battery increases the storage capacity to 560 kWh net (623 kWh gross). Depending on the driving style, this should enable up to 404 miles without recharging. Alternatively, the additional battery power can be used to operate auxiliary units.

Gallery: MAN eTGX, the Electric Truck of the Lion

20 Photos MAN Truck & Bus

The eTGX and eTGS are being prepared for the upcoming MCS megawatt charging standard with up to 1,000 kW charging power, which enables recharging during the driver's break from driving. A daily range of up to 500 miles is possible in the configuration with six batteries. Customer interest is high: around 2,300 order enquiries and orders have already been received, including a major order from France for 100 vehicles. With the eTGL, MAN can now offer a complete portfolio of electric trucks from twelve to 50 tonnes.

MAN is also involved in the Milence joint venture, which is planning 1,700 megawatt charging points over the next few years in order to advance the charging infrastructure. However, the manufacturer states that 50,000 charging points will be needed by 2030 to accommodate the continuously increasing number of electric trucks.

As part of a cooperation with the energy supplier E.ON, MAN is planning to set up around 170 locations with around 400 charging points for the public charging of electric trucks across Europe. These will be located along the existing MAN service network, but will also be available to commercial vehicles from other manufacturers. Around 125 locations are planned in Germany alone, with further locations in Austria, the UK, Denmark, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. Two charging points are already in operation at the MAN service centre in Berlin-Wildau, and two further locations (Karlsfeld and Fürstenwalde) are about to be launched.

Gallery: MAN hTGX (2024)

5 Photos MAN

With the hTGX, MAN is also the only truck manufacturer to date to have a truck with a hydrogen combustion engine in the pipeline. A small series of 200 units is to be launched on the market in 2025.

However, MAN's focus is "clearly on electromobility", explains Alexander Vlaskamp, Head of MAN Truck & Bus. "The hydrogen burner can be a useful addition for special applications, as can the fuel cell drive, which is currently still under development."

The bottom line

With the eTGX, eTGS and the new eTGL, MAN now offers a complete range of electric trucks, from 12 to 50 tonnes total weight. Only the TGE van (which is identical in construction to the VW Crafter) is currently not available with an electric drive.