The Audi e-tron GT recently underwent a mild mid-cycle facelift, bringing its lines and equipment up to par with the latest models from the Four Rings.

It is now preparing to arrive on the global market and, just before the commercial launch, the company has announced that initially it will also be available in a special Audi Exclusive Edition version produced in just 299 units.

Unique, inside and out

The new Audi Exclusive Edition version of the Audi e-tron GT will, according to the company, be available for all powertrains, including the very sporty S, RS and RS Performance.

Produced in a limited edition of just 299 units, its exterior features include Arabica Grey gloss paint, a variant of the much-loved Daytona Grey, or Neodymium Gold matt, both of which are matched with special alloy wheels made to match those on the latest RS models, including combustion ones, and black trim.

Audi e-tron GT Audi Exclusive Edition

But that's not all. In fact, the customisation continues inside too, with a cabin that has been highly personalised by the company's designers and features central seat panels - covered in a combination of Cascade fabric, Dinamica microfibre and Mono artificial leather - upper arches and armrests in Mint Grey, combined with decorative trim on the dashboard in eucalyptus wood finished in anthracite.

Numerous decorative details on the Dinamica microfibre doors with Audi Exclusive badges, colour-coordinated speaker grilles and switch covers, as well as contrasting seat belts, steering wheel and floor mats complete the equipment.

Also virtual

But the customisation possible, thanks to Audi exclusive, doesn't stop at upholstery alone. On the new e-tron GT, the manufacturer's 'made-to-measure' branch has also customised the infotainment system, which now displays the sequential number of each limited model when the car is started up and includes an ambient lighting shade to match the car's colours.

The manufacturer has not specified the retail price of this special edition, limited to 299 units. Further information will be available when the model arrives on the market.