The new Tank 300 is a punchy SUV of Chinese origin, which stands out for its robust design and affordable price. Its square shapes, retro-style grille, round headlights and prominent wheel arches are striking.

To complete the adventurous spirit, there is no shortage of body protection, roof rails and 18-inch blacked-out wheels. The tailgate also incorporates a wheel on the outside, similar to the Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Toyota Land Cruiser - not to mention the Suzuki Jimny or Ford Bronco.

Its dimensions are impressive: 4.76 metres long, 1.93 metres wide and 1.90 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.75 metres. To give you an idea, the length is more or less similar to SUV models such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, Nissan X-Trail, Peugeot 5008, Renault Espace or Skoda Kodiaq.

Gallery: Tank 300 Hybrid 2025

GWM

The cabin includes digital instrumentation and a 12.3-inch central screen for the multimedia system. The air vents are strongly reminiscent of those found on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class, while the centre console groups together the various driving modes.

To reinforce the sense of comfort and luxury, the new Tank 300 Hybrid features electric heated seats (with massage and ventilation), a smartphone charger, Infinity audio system, ambient lighting in 64 colours, Nappa leather upholstery and sunroof.

Tank 300 Hybrid 2025, interior

The new Tank 300 Hybrid features a 245 PS 2.0-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, a 105 PS electric motor and a 1.76 kWh lithium-ion battery. It produces a combined output of 345 PS and is linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and intelligent all-wheel drive.

The vehicle accelerates from 0-62 mph in 8.1 seconds and is rated at 11.9 km/l (33.6 mpg-UK). It features differential locks, off-road cruise control and limited turn assist. Its clearances? It has a 33° entry angle, 23.1° ventral angle and 34° exit angle, while the fording depth is 700 mm.

The technological equipment includes cross-traffic alert, lane and high beam assistant, 360º camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detector, automatic braking, driver monitoring, traffic sign recognition and automatic parking system.

As you can see, the new Tank 300 2.0 Turbo Hybrid 2025 is spectacularly positioned. This version is already available in certain international markets, with a very attractive price tag; for example, in New Zealand it is offered for around £27,000 at the current exchange rate.