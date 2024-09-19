Many people would love to drive a Bugatti but can't afford to. But if you're looking for a (small) consolation prize and you live in a big city where it can be difficult to get around, we may have just what you need.

It's the 10 Max electric scooter which, among other things, is now on sale by the American firm 9to5Toys at a discounted price of $350 (about £265). Compared to the starting price of $1,599 (£1,200), now by entering the appropriate discount code you can have it for $1,250 (£950).

1,000 watts available

The 10 Max is inspired by the world's fastest production car, the Chiron, and celebrates the brand's 110th anniversary. Manufactured in collaboration with New York-based Bytech International, this two-wheeler has a magnesium frame and a 36V battery.

The brand logo is there to prove that it's a home-made product.

This luxury scooter, which weighs 15.8 kg, is equipped with a 500W motor that develops 1,000W of power. This guarantees 'lightning' acceleration (at least for this category) and the ability to tackle gradients of up to 18%.

Up to 60 km range

The Bugatti 10 Max electric scooter has 10-inch wheels and a sophisticated suspension system that guarantees comfort even when travelling on bumpy surfaces. It also has three driving modes (eco, city and sport) that affect the power and maximum speed that can be achieved, making it possible to cover up to 37 miles on a single charge.

A good rear light is important for good night-time visibility, isn't it?

Aesthetically, the vehicle is recognisable by its sophisticated lighting system, which includes an LED strip running along the entire side of the platform and a distinctive arched rear light. Finally, there's a touchscreen integrated into the handlebars.

Now all you have to do is choose whether you want it in black, yellow, green or the brand's classic blue.