The Singapore Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22 September. To celebrate its close relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, the German carmaker has developed the exclusive GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition, a limited series of 200 cars powered by AMG's 612 PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The Motorsport Collectors Edition, aimed particularly at Formula 1 enthusiasts, is so special that to protect it from theft and vandalism it has been fitted with a Guard 360 vehicle monitoring system. In addition, each customer will receive a personalised and specific AMG interior cover, with a breathable outer cover made from tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and an antistatic flannel inner cover. The price has not yet been announced.

Track delivery

The GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition is distinguished from the outset by the hand-painted silver Mercedes star motif on the rear flanks, combined with the decorative filigree stripes in Petronas livery, which extend from the front wings/fenders through the beltline to the roof.

The Motorsport Collectors Edition is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R Cup tyres as standard. The tyres measure 295/30 ZR 21 at the front and 305/30 ZR 21 at the rear. The 21-inch AMG forged wheels with crossed spokes and matt black finish are enhanced by Petronas-coloured wheel flanges, as are the standard AMG high-performance ceramic brake system, with six-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston floating callipers at the rear.

The AMG carbon-fibre exterior package is standard, as are the panoramic glass roof and the AMG aerodynamic package with a fixed rear spoiler on the tailgate.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO - Motorsport Collectors Edition (2024)

Petronas interior details

The GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition comes as standard with AMG Performance seats in black nappa leather/microfibre with Petronas-coloured stitching and embossed AMG emblems in the headrests. The AMG Performance heatedsteering wheel is in leather/microfibre with stitching in the same colour, which is also found on the door panels, dashboard and centre console.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO - Motorsport Collectors Edition, details

The Burmester High End3D surround sound system with 15 speakers and 1,170 watts of power is standard, as is the 360 camera, MBUX interior assistant, driver assistance package and head-up display. There's also AMG Track Pace, for support during circuit driving, and the Energising pack to make the cabin more comfortable on long journeys.