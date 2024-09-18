The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the "most beautiful car of the moment". I'm not saying this, but Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says so. In a YouTube video just posted on the Prancing Horse's official channel, he talks about how he configured it for himself.

The clip, which lasts just over four minutes, was filmed right in front of the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena and shows us the supercar in all its detail.

Why it is black, white and red

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari Daytona SP3 is painted in a matt black that the driver chose because it is his absolute favourite colour. In the centre, all along the bodywork, is the flag of the Principality of Monaco, made up of two horizontal bands of equal size, one red and one white, symbolising courage/valour and peace/innocence respectively.

The carbon-fibre parts, on the other hand, have been highlighted in red through a very thin glossy line that stands out against the matt bodywork. "I think it gives it a very aggressive look", explains Leclerc, who has chosen to match the red brake callipers; a nice touch behind the black alloy wheels. Other must-have details include the Ferrari badge and Leclerc's number 16.

What it looks like inside

On board, Leclerc wanted to personalise the supercar by having his number 16 stamped on the seats, which also has his signature next to it. The upholstery is always red and black and there are many small details that he says make this Ferrari more unique than rare. "I think I spent at least five or six hours in the design studio to make sure everything was made exactly as I wanted it", he says.

In the last few minutes Leclerc lets us hear the sound of his V12.