As the SUV segment continues to gain strength, with the new Nissan Patrol joining, where models such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler and Suzuki Jimny live, the return of the Mitsubishi Montero (or Pajero, depending on the market) seems more likely than ever.

However, it seems unlikely that the new generation of Mitsubishi's SUV will be born out of synergies within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Proof of this was recently provided by Nissan itself, through its Director of Planning for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region.

New Mitsubishi Montero will not be a Nissan Patrol

In an interview with Australian media, François Bailly said that Nissan was approached by Mitsubishi shortly after the launch of the new Patrol 2025 and that the conversation was about the possibility of sharing the new SUV's platform.

The idea would be to use the base to develop the next-generation Montero, taking advantage of the existing alliance between the companies since 2016 and the fact that both models belong to the same segment.

2025 Nissan Patrol

Nissan

Despite expectations, talks did not progress and the idea was dropped due to Nissan's refusal to share the Patrol 2025 project. "It's not a B- or C-segment car. The Patrol is our flagship and represents what Nissan is all about," Bailly said, stressing that sharing the platform of such an iconic car would not be appropriate. "We've had discussions, but it hasn't materialised - it's complex."

In other segments, Nissan and Mitsubishi collaborate harmoniously. This is the case for mid-size SUVs, where the X-Trail and Outlander share the same platform. The same is true in the mid-size pick-up category, where the L200 Triton adopts the base that will be used on the next-generation Frontier.

Mitsubishi GC-PHEV

In any case, the return of the Montero is still on the cards at Mitsubishi, as the GC-PHEV Concept proved. In fact, the brand has already been working on the idea of basing the model on an evolved version of the group's CMF-C/D architecture and is likely to go ahead with these plans.

This architecture offers support for electrification and would allow the model to be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system. Launch then could be in 2026 or 2027.