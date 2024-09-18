World premiere in Hanover: Renault is presenting the new Master with hydrogen drive at the IAA Transportation (17 to 22 September 2024). The prototype of the Master H2-Tech was developed by Hyvia, a joint venture between Renault and the fuel cell specialist Plug Power.

The new van's multi-energy platform enables battery-electric and fuel cell versions in addition to combustion engine variants. All will be built on the same assembly line at the Batilly plant near Metz. Engines, transmissions and batteries are manufactured in France, and 84 per cent of the suppliers are based in France. Following the already available combustion engine version and the Renault Master Electric, the fuel cell version is due to hit European roads in 2025.

There was also a hydrogen version of the previous generation of the Master, with a maximum range of 311 miles. The new Master H2-Tech, on the other hand, manages 435 miles according to the WLTP standard, and supposedly in all weather conditions. Renault has not yet revealed how much hydrogen is on board, but according to the usual rule of thumb, it is likely to be around 7 kg.

This illustration of the Renault Master H2-Tech shows three large hydrogen cylinders and two small ones

The battery-electric version lags behind in terms of range as it can travel a maximum of 286 miles on a single charge. As a further advantage over the BEV version, Renault emphasises the short refuelling process, which should only take five minutes.

The H2-Tech version is also available as a flatbed with box body

The fuel cell transporter is available as a van as well as with a flatbed or chassis. The model is also suitable for customised special solutions.

The prototype of the new Renault Master H2-Tech has been developed by Hyvia over the last three years. Customer feedback on the first hydrogen Master was incorporated into the process. The entire hydrogen architecture was already integrated into the platform during the design phase. This meant that the load space and payload of the combustion engine were retained.

Hyvia wants to offer its customers a complete hydrogen ecosystem, from hydrogen transporters, hydrogen refuelling stations and the supply of CO 2 -neutral hydrogen to the financing and maintenance of fleets. The name Hyvia is made up of "Hy" (for hydrogen) and "via" (for road). The joint venture was founded in June 2021 and is owned equally by the Renault Group and Plug Power.

The bottom line

Many hydrogen vans have no more range than corresponding battery-electric vehicles. The Renault Master is very different: it manages 435 miles, while the BEV variant has a maximum range of 286 miles. And then there's the quick refuelling. However, the problem of the sparse refuelling station network and the lower efficiency remains. Nevertheless, we are curious to see what the Master H2-Tech will cost when it comes onto the market next year, and we would also like to know how many vehicles are planned.