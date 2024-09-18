The UK government has decided to support a project to develop lightweight, sustainable aluminium castings for the Aston Martins of the future. The funding is £6 million and was awarded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) following a competitive process.

The government grant will thus support the Aston Martin-supported Project called PIVOT, which involves the collaboration of five partners and is led by Coventry-based aluminium supplier Sarginsons.

Aston Martin 'Racing. Green."

The funding announcement is another step in Aston Martin's sustainability strategy called "Racing. Green." which aims to improve the environmental impact of the company's supply chain. In August, Aston Martin formally joined Drive Sustainability, a partnership of 16 automakers working together to improve the social, ethical and environmental performance of automotive supply chains, facilitated by CSR Europe.

"Roberto Fedeli, Group Chief Technology Officer at Aston Martin, said: "The awarding of funding by the APC is an important boost to the PIVOT Project, which aims to harness advanced metal solidification and digital twin simulations to produce low-carbon alloys that will ultimately increase the level of recycled content we feature in Aston Martin models.

The car remains fundamental to the UK

"These collaborative projects will further advance the UK's excellence in automotive manufacturing," said Ian Constance, APC's CEO. "From sustainable materials to advanced electronics and intelligent software systems, it is important that we continue to demonstrate that the automotive sector is fundamental to the country's net-zero goals and represents a highly investable opportunity.

