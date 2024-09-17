Lotus returns to its roots with the Theory 1. After the Eletre SUV and the Emeya flagship, the British brand returns to the pure sports car sector with a (relatively) lightweight 1,000 PS electric concept.

A supercar inspired in form by the legendary Esprit, defining the look and technological innovations that will characterise the brand's future models.

A new driving experience

Starting with the powertrain, the Lotus has a 70 kWh battery powering two electric motors for a total of 1,000 PS. The claimed 0-62 mph sprint is less than 2.5 seconds, while the top speed is 199 mph. The range, on the other hand, is 250 miles.

No specific data is given on charging speed (we don't know, therefore, whether the car is equipped with an 800V architecture), but the Theory 1's qualities don't stop at absolute performance.

In fact, Lotus' focus is all about the driving experience and the unique three-seat interior. That's why the Theory 1 debuts the LOTUSWEAR driving system, designed to give every passenger an interactive experience.

It is an adaptive, light and soft fabric that allows the vehicle to communicate with the driver and passengers, enhancing intuitiveness and comfort while driving. This system provides tactile signals, such as impulses on the steering wheel to indicate when to turn, and adapts to road conditions through five driving modes: Range, Tour, Sport, Individual and Track.

The LOTUSWEAR was developed in collaboration with MotorSkins, a start-up specialising in wearable robotics, and also includes 3D-printed headrests made from Carbon, which combine comfort and lightness, as well as a binaural audio system developed with KEF, which offers an immersive and personalised sound experience for each passenger.

This system allows for improved speed sounds, noise cancelling and enhanced audio quality for entertainment.

At the heart of the system is the LOTUSWEAR Technology Line, a technology strip that runs inside and outside the vehicle, integrating functions such as OLED displays to show vehicle status information and data on other road users.

In addition, the Theory 1 is equipped with 360-degree hardware, with sensors and cameras monitoring the surrounding environment, ensuring safety in all driving conditions. The vehicle's computing power is supported by Nvidia, which optimises performance through adaptive real-time parameters.

The Lotus is also equipped with a steer-by-wire steering system, which guarantees pinpoint precision and optimal control in corners, allowing steering response, speed and sensitivity to be adjusted.

The 'Challenge of 10

At 4.49 metres long, 2 metres wide and 1.14 metres high, the Theory 1 has angular surfaces and a very low nose, with proportions reminiscent of classic mid-engined supercars. The large aerodynamic appendages at the front and the slender headlights extending into the wheel arches seem to combine the lines of a Bugatti with those typical of a Lamborghini.

The end result, however, is original, not least because the mix of materials used in its construction is unique. To keep the weight down to less than 1,600 kg (slightly less than an Audi RS 3, to be precise), Lotus used lightweight materials such as carbon fibre, cellulose-based fibreglass, titanium and recycled coatings derived from polyester, rubber and aluminium.

This particular choice is part of the 'Challenge of 10' project, i.e. Lotus' decision to use only 10 main materials to make the car (as opposed to the 100 usually used).

In addition, the company collaborated with Kyocera SLD Laser to develop an innovative laser lighting system for both the interior and exterior of the vehicle with the aim of drastically reducing weight and size of components.

The Theory 1 uses Pirelli P ZERO ELECT tyres (265/35 R20 at the front and 325/ 30 R21 at the rear), which increase range by up to 10% compared to traditional tyres and are already in use on the Eletre and Emeya.

The Theory 1's braking system was developed in collaboration with AP Racing, a long-standing Lotus partner since the Lotus 49 of 1967, and consists of ultra-lightweight carbon-ceramic discs and forged aluminium Monoblock callipers.