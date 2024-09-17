Probably only true enthusiasts of the Renault brand will remember the Estafette. This delivery van appeared in 1959 and rolled off the production line until 1980. Now Renault is presenting a vision for its future electric commercial vehicles with the Estafette Concept at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover.

It is a preview of how Flexis - an independent company founded by the Renault Group, the Volvo Group and the CMA CGM Group - will master the challenges of the energy transition and the logistics of the last kilometre.

The Estafette Concept is designed for cities. It is a compact and spacious all-electric van that combines the length of the Kangoo L2, the manoeuvrability of the Clio and the load capacity of the Trafic L1H2.

It was developed based on feedback from professional drivers and is tailored to their needs. It rationalises operations and increases safety.

The Estafette Concept is fully connected and uses the SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) architecture of the FlexEVan platform developed by Ampere.

Motor1.com Renault Estafette Concept live at the IAA Transportation 2024

According to Renault, SDV electronic architectures play an essential role in increasing performance and cost efficiency in new-generation vehicles. They also integrate advanced functions such as real-time updates and predictive maintenance. Overall, they help to reduce operating costs by around 30%.

The Estafette Concept has much more in common with the emblematic Renault van from 1959 than the cheerful round headlights. The original Estafette was the first Renault vehicle to house the entire powertrain - engine and transmission - at the front in order to free up all the rear space for loading.

The new Estafette 4.0 is the first vehicle to be based on the FlexEVan electric platform, which is set to change the landscape of commercial vehicles. Designed to make life easier for delivery drivers, tradesmen and retailers, both vehicles are remarkably compact, spacious inside and easy to park. Both have two sliding doors. The Estafette study is due to go into series production in two years' time.