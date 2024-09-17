At first glance, it looks like a Hyundai ST1 commercial vehicle or Staria MPV. We are talking about the new Iveco eMoovy, which is celebrating its world premiere at the IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover. In fact, it is the result of a collaboration between the two companies.

The eMoovy combines Hyundai's platform based on an EV chassis with Iveco's body. It is equipped with Hyundai's proven electric system, which has been adopted from the Hyundai Motor Group's largest electric SUV. The new vehicle has an 800-volt system for ultra-fast charging and offers a maximum range of up to 199 miles in the WLTP cycle per charge, with just 10 minutes being enough to charge the battery for a range of up to 62 miles.

According to its makers, the Iveco eMoovy has an intelligent battery management system (BMS) with a larger capacity than electric light commercial vehicles in the same class (76.1 kWh). Sensors monitor the battery information to prevent malfunctions. This BMS is also used in the battery-electric Hyundai Ioniq range and the premium Genesis brand.

The eMoovy also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functions aimed at multi-purpose vehicles (MPV), providing power both inside and outside the vehicle for greater convenience. The flat platform design is ideal for logistics and delivery companies, with low ground clearance to maximise load volume. Speaking of load volume, Iveco describes the eMoovy as the first electric chassis in the medium 2.5 to 3.5 tonne segment in Europe.

The interior of the eMoovy is based on the Hyundai Staria and is equipped with various comfort functions and a clear display. The vehicle also features advanced driver assistance systems such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Park Assist.

Since the start of their partnership in 2022, Hyundai and Iveco say they have made significant progress. The first Iveco eDaily fuel cell electric vehicle was unveiled at IAA Transportation 2022, followed by the Iveco BUS E-WAY H2 at Busworld 2023. In 2024, they announced a supply agreement for an Iveco-branded eLCV for Europe based on Hyundai's eLCV platform and signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to research electric heavy-duty truck solutions for the European market.