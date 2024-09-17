The most important new product from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles at the IAA Transportation 2024 is undoubtedly the new Transporter and Caravelle. However, there are also innovations in other model series, such as the Multivan and ID.Buzz.

For the first time, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is showing the Multivan as a version with a combined plug-in hybrid and all-wheel drive. The new Multivan eHybrid 4Motion is the first Volkswagen Group model series based on the modular transverse matrix to feature this system. The 245 PS plug-in hybrid drive temporarily turns the Multivan eHybrid 4Motion into an electric car for everyday use, as the van can cover long distances purely electrically thanks to a 19.7 kWh battery.

The second-generation plug-in hybrid drive is extremely efficient and will therefore enable long journeys between refuelling stops. The drive consists of a combination of an electric motor and a turbocharged high-tech petrol engine (1.5 TSI evo2) with a VTG charger (turbocharger with variable turbine geometry).

At the same time, the ID. Buzz programme has been expanded upwards and downwards. In addition to the 286 PS Pro models with normal wheelbase (NWB) and 79 kWh battery, the 286 PS ID. Buzz with a long wheelbase (LWB) including a large 86 kWh battery and a range of up to 303 miles as well as the two 340 PS GTX models with all-wheel drive (NWB: 79 kWh, up to 263 mile range, LWB: 86 kWh, up to 295 mile range) can now be ordered in Germany.

Also available for the first time with all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive is the 340 PS ID. Buzz Cargo 4MOTION (always NWB, 79 kWh, up to 268 mile range). The all-wheel drive increases the towing capacity of the ID. Buzz models from 1,200 kg to up to 1,800 kg (braked, on a 12% gradient).

The lower end of the programme will be rounded off by the ID. Buzz Pure, the ID. Buzz Freestyle and the ID. Buzz Pure Cargo with 170 PS and 59 kW battery. The new ID. Buzz Cargo Pure is available in Germany from €42,710 (net). Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also be exhibiting an ID. Buzz Cargo as a refrigerated vehicle from the German body manufacturer Wükaro. The combination of electric drive and electric refrigeration is a new feature.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has further developed the Crafter and integrated a new cockpit landscape. A new infotainment generation has also been introduced in the process. The distinguishing feature is a visually free-standing display. The "Composition" infotainment system comes as standard. The "Discover Media" navigation system is available as an option in an initial expansion stage. Both systems are connected by a 26 cm diagonal touchscreen (10.4 inches). The "Discover Pro" navigation system with a 32 cm display (12.9 inches) is also available.

The new Crafter also features digital instruments as standard for the first time called the "Digital Cockpit Pro". Other new details include an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (more space in the step-through). There are now also significantly more assistance systems on board as standard. For the first time, "Travel Assist" (assisted longitudinal and lateral guidance) is available as an option for the Crafter.

The engines for the Crafter, which is available with front, rear or all-wheel drive depending on the version, are 2.0-litre turbodiesels with 140 PS, 163 PS and 177 PS. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is available as an alternative to the manual 6-speed gearbox.