What vehicle can you buy for €20,000 (£17,000)? Of course, a new camper is out of the question, but if you dig into the second-hand market, you may find some very pleasant surprises.

Take this Opel Combo Life camper, which is on sale for that price and is only two and a half years old (it was registered in April 2022). It has only covered 58,000 km (36,000 miles) and is powered by an economical 100 PS diesel engine.

It does have an AdBlue tank, so it is worth asking if everything is in order in that respect, as the injectors had a tendency to fail, an endemic problem in many Stellantis models, mainly from Peugeot and Citroën.

Camper for couples

This is an ideal vehicle for couples who want to get started in the world of low-cost camper vans. Interestingly, it is not the stretched version of the Combo, which is 4.75 metres long, but the standard variant, which is 4.40 metres long.

If we look at the conversion, it integrates a double bed in the rear and a fridge for food storage. It also comes with two chairs and a camping table for life outside the vehicle.

New owners of the Combo will need to purchase a burner and cooking utensils, as well as sleeping bags, lights and other camping essentials.

Yes, there are cheap campers

To minimise the glare of sunlight, the rear windows are tinted. The car also comes with an Android Auto-compatible multimedia system, as well as a sat nav, so you're fully connected to the outside world.

When it comes to parking or manoeuvring in tight spaces, the included parking sensors are sure to come in handy. In short, if you don't mind depending on a campsite and living there with other people, this Combo seems to us to be a more than interesting proposal.

If you want to know more about this van that is located in Barcelona, nothing better than to enter the ad for sale on the Mundovan website that you have below.

Source: Mundovan