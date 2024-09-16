Toyota has no shortage of compact SUVs. In fact, it has two on sale, the C-HR and the Corolla Cross, but for different types of customer. How about adding a third for those undecided? Here's the Urban Cruiser.

Wait, don't go to the dealership just yet, because it's a model for markets outside Europe, although we're sure it would be a hit on our continent too... like almost all SUVs.

What's more, it takes its name from a crossover that went on sale in the UK between 2009 and 2012, which was ahead of its time, although it passed without much fanfare or glory. Today it would have a design in keeping with the tastes of the present.

Gallery: Toyota Urban Cruiser 2024

6 Photos Toyota

Hybrid or petrol SUV

Back to the SUV, it is 4.3 metres long and is available with a variety of engines. In India, for example, it is available with the familiar 116 PS hybrid powertrain from the Yaris and Yaris Cross, whilst in South Africa it is available with a naturally aspirated petrol engine with no signs of electrification. This is a 105 PS 1.5-litre block paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

In the latter case, it has a top speed of 109 mph and an average fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100 km (46.3 mpg-UK), although we do not know the type-approval cycle for this figure. What we do know is that in the South African market the Urban Cruiser can be purchased from just €16,700 (approx. £14,000 at the current exchange rate).

Ground clearance is 21 cm, which is remarkable for an SUV. Inside, it features analogue instrumentation and a small 7-inch central screen that controls a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible multimedia system.

Would it be successful?

Depending on the engine choice, the Toyota Urban Cruiser offers a boot capacity of at least 265 litres and a maximum of 373 litres. These are not particularly impressive figures considering the length of the vehicle.

Do you think the Urban Cruiser would make a strong entry into the UK, C-HR-style, or would it receive a lukewarm reception? Let us know what you think of the car on our social media profiles.