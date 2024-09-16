We are used to seeing all sorts of curious commercial vehicles, especially in the camper van and motorhome sphere, or reinterpretations of classic models like the Citroën Type H, but this double van from Citroën is something we didn't see coming...

Yes, what you're looking at is a strange creation, made up of two Citroën Relay (aka Jumper in other European markets) cabs. But what's the point?

At first glance, you might think it's a photograph edited by Photoshop or a creation of artificial intelligence. But no, as we have seen in other Motor1.com editions, it exists... and you can buy it.

What's the explanation for this double Citroën Relay?

Let's start at the beginning. This very special configuration is called 'Back to Back'. And yes, its reason for being is cost savings.

Citroen UK Citroën Relay Back to Back

The ingenious solution appeared some time ago on Citroën's UK commercial vehicle website, but as we have since discovered, Citroën is not the only brand to have employed it.

What does merging the cab of two vans into a single vehicle achieve? Reduced production and shipping costs for those looking to purchase the drive unit to create a vehicle later.

The vans are then bolted onto a temporary structure and shipped to third-party companies that build motorhomes, camper conversions or any other type of special vehicles, such as towing or emergency services.

Manufacturing costs are reduced, because Citroën builds the vans without having to add the usual rear end to the chassis cab configuration. Shipping costs are also lower, as they take up less space.

Similarly, buyers also have greater freedom to build their own creations, without having to adapt to the manufacturer's chassis cab, and can go straight to installing their own customised accessories.

At the time, the advertised price for the Relay Back to Back was of £36,018. And yes, if you're wondering, each of the two models has its own engine, gearbox and chassis number.