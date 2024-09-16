Premium SUVs are today the most coveted and sought-after cars by millions of motorists worldwide, both on the new and second-hand market. This is proven every year by the constantly growing sales figures, especially of models that have written the history of this segment.

We are talking, for example, about the Audi Q5, the BMW X3 and the Mercedes GLC, all recently renewed in the name of sportiness and technology, albeit with even more efficient engines. Today we compare the first two, discovering their differences and similarities.

Exterior

Both protagonists of this new comparison have recently been renewed, debuting their respective new generations in the days between August and September 2024.

Audi Audi Q5 (2024), the front end BMW BMW X3 (2024), the front end

Starting strictly in alphabetical order, the Audi Q5 has been completely redesigned from the previous generation for 2024, abandoning the sharp, sharp lines that characterised it in favour of rounder, less angular shapes borrowed from the new Audi A5 (the heir to the A4).

To go into more detail, at the front, for example, the Ingolstadt designers opted for the path of verticality, installing very slender light clusters (Matrix LEDs) rather high up, combined in the centre with the large single frame grille that has characterised the cars of the Four Rings for many years now.

The same applies to the rear end, which, like the saloon, has been completely redesigned, abandoning the headlights of the previous model and embracing the new continuous light cluster typical of the company's latest models.

What changed less, however, was the profile, which remained with proportions very similar to the past and combined with the unfailing roof bars, useful for mounting, for example, a ski rack or a roof box.

Audi Audi Q5 (2024), profile view

Just like its competitor, the BMW X3 has also been completely redesigned from the previous generation for 2024, but with the opposite formula, i.e. abandoning the rounded lines - especially at the front - and embracing a sharper, more assertive styling in common with the latest cars from BMW.

The first differences with respect to the past, in fact, can be seen first of all at the front, where, thanks to the conspicuous work done by the Munich designers, new headlights (LED matrix) with double L-shaped daytime running light now stand out, combined with a generously sized front grille, in the central part of which - closed - is now the radar for the driver assistance systems.

But that's not all. Also increasing in size compared to the past are the two rear lights, separated on both sides and combined with a rather large tailgate. Just as on the other German in this story, finally, what changed least were the side proportions, which remained very similar to those of the previous generation, albeit with a slightly longer overall body length.

BMW X3 (2024), profile view

Dimensions Audi Q5 (2024) BMW X3 (2024) Length 4,717 mm 4,755 mm Width 1,900 mm 1,920 mm Height 1,651 mm 1,660 mm Wheelbase 2,820 mm 2,865 mm Luggage compartment 520 - 1,473 litres 570 - 1,700 litres (460 - 1,600 litres PHEV)

Interior

Turning to the interior, the two new German SUVs have also been updated in every detail inside, abandoning in both cases the design adopted on previous generations.

The cabin of the Audi Q5, for example, has been completely redesigned by removing the central suspended screen and incorporating a new curved panel divided into two OLED displays, 11.9-inch for the virtual cockpit and 14.5-inch for the infotainment system, which can optionally be combined with a third 10.9-inch front passenger panel.

Together with the new digital system, the entire dashboard in general has been redesigned, now integrating a new ambient light system with a single LED strip from right to left, also extended to the upper part of the doors.

Finally, in the centre console the designers have chosen to integrate new automatic transmission controls that are smaller in size than in the past, combined with a double cup holder that is also illuminated in the same colour chosen for the rest of the cabin.

Audi Audi Q5 (2024), the interior

The interior of the fourth generation BMW X3 has also been completely revolutionised compared to the past. The first major innovation can always be seen in the infotainment system, again no longer comprising two separate screens but a single curved panel integrating two displays, respectively 12.9 inches for the virtual cockpit and 14.9 inches for the central system.

Just as on the larger 5 Series, the SUV's entire dashboard has been redesigned, while remaining - in keeping with BMW tradition - built around the driver's seat. All elements, in fact, still face the driver, who can manage the automatic transmission via a small selector positioned on the central tunnel, close to the iDrive system wheel.

Here too, the interior ambient light can be multi-coloured, but unlike the Audi it does not involve an optical fibre, but is integrated directly into the trim mouldings, which can thus change colour as desired: again, this is a technology shared with the saloon.

BMW X3 (2024), the interior

Generally speaking, as these are two cars designed either for families or for those who use them more for work (remember that these are two of the most popular models for company fleets), there is no shortage of space in the cabin, even when it comes to luggage.

The load volume of this new generation Audi Q5, in fact, is between 520 litres in a five-seater configuration and 1,473 litres with the rear seats folded down, numbers very close to those of the new X3 which can count on a few litres more: 570 litres and 1,700 litres respectively (460 - 1,600 litres if plug-in hybrid).

Audi Audi Q5 (2024), the boot BMW X3 (2024), the boot

Both are equipped with the electric rear boot, which can also be operated with the movement of the foot thanks to the keyless system, and the Q5 can be lowered when loading, if equipped with air suspension (optional), to make it easier to load with heavy objects.

Engines

But let's cut to the chase and talk about the mechanics, starting by saying that both cars are based on platforms designed to accommodate engines longitudinally, so they are equipped with 'true' all-wheel drive, permanent xDrive in the case of the Propeller SUV and Quattro Ultra on-demand type in the case of the SUV of the Four Rings.

That said, the new Audi Q5 is available in both petrol and diesel, with power outputs ranging from 204 PS from the 2.0 TDI or 2.0 TFSI (the latter being the only one that can be chosen with front-wheel drive only for the time being) to 367 PS from the 3.0 TFSI, featured under the sporty SQ5 version.

All powertrains are mild hybrids and for the time being the company has not disclosed any information about possible plug-in versions, which will probably arrive at a later stage.

Audi Audi Q5 (2024), the rear BMW X3 (2024), the rear

The engine range of the new BMW X3 is very similar, opening at the bottom with 48 volt mild hybrid petrol and diesel units, 2.0-litre and 208 PS in the first case and 197 PS in the second, and going all the way up to the 3.0-litre petrol 398 PS powertrain, which powers the M50 xDrive sports version.

Between these versions is the first and only plug-in hybrid version available so far, the X3 30e xDrive, still powered by the four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine but combined with an electric motor integrated in the 8-speed Steptronic ZF automatic transmission. This combination generates up to 299 PS and, thanks to a new battery with an as yet unspecified capacity, allows the Bavarian SUV to travel around 55 miles in 100 per cent electric mode (WLTP).

Finally, the manufacturer has already announced that a more powerful straight-six diesel engine will be added to the range in the summer of 2025.

Tractions Audi Q5 (2024) BMW X3 (2024) MHEV petrol engine 2.0 TFSI front 204 PS - 2.0 TFSI Quattro 204 PS 20 xDrive 208 PS SQ5 3.0 TFSI Quattro 367 PS M50 xDrive 398 PS Diesel MHEV 2.0 TDI Quattro 204 PS 20d xDrive 197 PS - 30d xDrive - from summer 2025 Plug-in Hybrid - 30e xDrive 299 PS

Prices

The new Audi Q5 will be available at dealers from the first quarter of 2025. Given the recent unveiling, the company has not yet disclosed official prices for the UK market, but we already know that in Germany the starting point is currently set at €52,300 (approx. £44,000).

The new BMW X3 is scheduled to arrive on the market in November 2024. The company has not yet disclosed prices for the UK market either, but in Germany the base price is €57,900 (approx. £49,000).