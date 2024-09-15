Length : 4,755 mm

: 4,755 mm Width : 1,920 mm

: 1,920 mm Height : 1,660 mm

: 1,660 mm Wheelbase : 2,865 mm

: 2,865 mm Luggage compartment: 570 - 1,700 litres (460 - 1,600 with 30e xDrive)

The fourth generation of the BMW X3 was unveiled in September 2024 with all-new shapes and a slightly larger body. With design designation G45, it is longer and wider than the outgoing model and also has a larger boot.

As always, we find out how big it really is in this brief insight, remembering that its main competitors include models such as the new Audi Q5 and the Mercedes GLC, both of which have recently been revamped.

BMW X3 2024, the dimensions

The new BMW X3 is 4.76 metres long, 1.92metres wide and 1.66 metres high, with a decidedly generous wheelbase of a good 2.87 metres: almost that of an average electric car. Compared to the previous model, length has increased by 3.4 cm and width by 2.9 cm.

BMW X3 M50 xDrive (2024)

BMW X3 2024, roominess and boot.

Being a premium D-segment mid-size SUV, as you can easily guess there is no shortage of space on board, even for rear passengers. The roominess of the new X3, in fact, is very good, thanks also to the large glass roof (optional) that runs along the entire bodywork up to a portion of the luggage compartment.

And speaking of load volume, the new BMW SUV can boast a good 20 litres more than the previous model, a figure that brings the overall capacity to 570 litres for the mild hybrid versions and 460 litres for the plug-in hybrid versions, naturally in a five-seater configuration (previously it was 550 litres and 440 litres respectively).

Folding down the seats brings the figures to 1,700 litres and 1,600 litres.

BMW X3 M50 xDrive (2024)

BMW X3 2024, competitors with similar dimensions.

The main direct rivals of the new BMW X3 are first and foremost its historic German rivals, namely the Audi Q5 and the Mercedes GLC, both of which have recently been renewed.

Looking outside the borders of Germany, however, we also find other models that now play a very important game in this segment, such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60. All have rather similar dimensions and luggage compartments.