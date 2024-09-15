Years go by, but the Alfa Romeo Giulia continues to fascinate Alfa enthusiasts, tuners and even accessory shops, which on the occasion of the Turin Auto Show 2024 are exhibiting some truly unique modifications, such as the example you see in these photos.

The work of Turin-based auto parts and accessories shop BTS Creativity is a 'reinterpretation 2.0' with air suspension, dedicated alloy wheels and specific bumpers, and a new front grille. It can be seen live in Turin from 13 to 15 September. Let's find out more.

An exaggerated Giulia

The modifications made by BTS Creativity to the standard red Giulia started first of all with the exterior. The bodywork, painted Alfa Red, in fact, has been completely revised in every detail, starting with an aesthetic kit based on the Quadrifoglio, which has therefore involved widening the track and wheel arches.

Furthermore, the front bumper has also been redesigned to accommodate a completely new grille, designed with the aim - according to the company - of accentuating Alfa Romeo styling cues.

The interior, finally, has been completely customised by professional craftsmen using Pieno Fiore leather and Alcantara in biscuit colour with contrast stitching, together with new carbon fibre mouldings

The Alfa Rome Giulia 2.0 by BTS Creativity - Source: ad on AutoScout24

All about air

On a mechanical level, however, the aftermarket accessory specialists chose to install an air suspension, combined with oversized alloy wheels designed just for this particular project, with a style that recalls those found underneath the GTA version.

The company did not go into detail about whether modifications were made to the 200 PS 2.0 turbo petrol to increase torque and power, nor did it disclose what the total cost of the project was. In any case, the car is currently for sale on the AutoScout24 portal for just under €50,000 (approx. £42,200).