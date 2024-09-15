StoreDot started work on its new prismatic cells at the beginning of the year. Now the Israeli company reports that its new cells can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes without compromising performance or durability.

The new prismatic cells arrive as an alternative to the famous bag cells known as XFC, an acronym that stands for Extreme Fast Charging, which StoreDot has been working on for years and which are expected to gain around 100 miles of range in just five minutes at the charging station.

Advantages of the new format

But why did the engineers decide to switch from one format to the other? Simple, because the prismatic shape offers greater mechanical protection to the cells. In other words, it better contains the deformations to which the cells are subjected during a high-power charge.

Therefore, with a more reliable structure, the charging speed can be further increased, and that is what has happened.

Amir Tirosh, head of the technical department, explained: "The switch to prismatic cells and the results achieved represent a milestone for our company. We now have two highly efficient products on the fast-charging front. In addition to our bag cells, which many manufacturers already appreciate, we can also offer prismatic cells, which other manufacturers prefer.

The first customers are already in mind

Speaking of bag cells, several car manufacturers received pre-production samples for evaluation tests in the spring. A Polestar 5 with a battery made from such cells managed to reach 80 per cent charge in 10 minutes.

Having completed the development of the pouch cells, which StoreDot will continue to improve in order to achieve ever-higher charging speeds, the company will now concentrate on building a sufficient number of prismatic cell prototypes with the aim of giving them to third-party companies for independent testing of the new product's real performance. StoreDot's partners include not only the aforementioned Volvo-Polestar group, but also Mercedes and VinFast.