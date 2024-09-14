The Toyota mini Land Cruiser will undoubtedly be one of the brand's most important innovations in the coming months. A model which, it seems, will be called Land Cruiser FJ, will be adapted to these new times of electrification and which Toyota is expected to present in November.

According to the latest rumours and speculation, the small SUV, with its striking design and compact dimensions, has been designed to meet the strictest anti-pollution standards, and could therefore be powered by the same light hybrid engine already announced for the Hilux.

In fact, the pick-up's powertrain consists of the familiar 2.8 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, combined with an electric starter-generator and a 48-volt battery.

A diesel light hybrid engine, with improved fuel economy

Toyota claims that, in the Hilux, electrification improves fuel consumption by 6-10%, depending on version, while reducing overall noise and vibration. Performance is also maintained at 204 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

In addition, the new Land Cruiser FJ, as it has been christened, should also have versions with a 166 PS 2.7 petrol engine (the same as the Hilux Champ) and even all-electric variants.

The gearbox will be automatic and the traction, of course, will be 4WD with various programmes. In terms of dimensions, there is talk of a length of 4.5 metres and a wheelbase of 2.75 metres.

Teaser of the new Toyota model

The model's design has already been previewed by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, and even by our exclusive rendering, and will be inspired by the brand's classic country models. As such, the lines will be straight-lined, with a squared-off body and sharp wheel arches.

Production will begin in November in Thailand and sales should start shortly thereafter. In addition to Asia, the model should reach markets in Europe, the Middle East, South America and Oceania. A North American arrival is another possibility.

The FJ will arrive in Toyota's line-up as a more robust alternative to the Corolla Cross, and is expected to adopt the iMV platform from the Hilux Champ pick-up, which is a simplified version of the conventional Hilux architecture.