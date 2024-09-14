For years, German tuner Novitec has been producing 'extra-large' versions of Ferrari supercars that add an extra touch to the Maranello creations without detracting too much from their lines and elegance.

Even Novitec's brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo seems to be an exception to this tradition. This limited edition of 15 cars not only features a body enlarged by 12 cm at the rear, but also an upgraded version of the V6 3.0 plug-in hybrid engine that produces 868 PS.

Ferrari expands

We begin by looking at the bodywork of the N-Largo version of the Ferrari 296 GTB, which adds new carbon-fibre mudguards made in collaboration with designer Vittorio Strosek (best known for his special Porsches of the 1980s and 1990s).

Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo by Novitec, three-quarter front view

These light and robust components add 6 cm to the front and 12 cm to the rear width, perfect measurements to accommodate the new Vossen alloy wheels, 21-inch at the front and 22-inch at the rear, mounted on a lowered suspension kit.

The high-performance tyres shown in the official Novitec photos are Pirelli P Zero 225/30 ZR 21 93Y at the front and 335/25 ZR 22 105Y at the rear. The same photos also clearly show the triple brake hot air vents (made of exposed carbon fibre) cut into the top of the front wings/fenders.

Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo by Novitec, detail of alloy wheels

Carbon fibre everywhere

Other special carbon fibre features on the N-Largo include the front bumper with integrated spoiler and the front bonnet with air ducts that improve the aerodynamic load of the front section.

Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo by Novitec, front view Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo by Novitec, rear view

Similarly, the N-Largo kit modifies the rear of the Ferrari with an exposed carbon diffuser and spoiler, and exposed carbon cladding for the engine compartment. Those wishing to do so can opt to retain the 296 GTB's standard retractable wing (covered in carbon) or install a ducktail spoiler made by Novitec.

Lowered configuration

Thanks to special sports springs, the N-Largo's configuration has been lowered by 35 mm, but for those who don't want to have problems with bumps or parking ramps, there's still an optional hydraulic front lift system that raises the front end by 40 mm.

Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo by Novitec, interior

This system returns to normal height when the button in the cockpit is pressed again or when the speed exceeds 50 mph.

New exhaust system for 38 extra PS

Work on the twin-turbo V6 engine focuses on modifications to the turbo inlets, the 100-cell metal catalysts and the high-performance Novitec exhaust system, which give the hybrid powertrain an extra 38 PS, for a total of 868 PS.

Novitec Ferrari 296 GTB N-Largo by Novitec, detail of tail, wing and exhausts

The new exhaust system can be recognised by the two 102 mm-diameter tailpipes integrated into the rear with a mesh insert and carbon ring. Novitec exhausts are made of stainless steel or Inconel with a 999 gold coating.