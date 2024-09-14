In an effort to create new software-based solutions and driving functionalities from sensors installed in tyres, also known as 'in-tyre' sensors, Pirelli and Bosch have signed a joint technology development agreement.

The two companies will thus jointly explore the use of data streams from tyres as input for vehicle dynamics control systems, thus translating into drivers driving safer, more sustainably and with more comfortable cars.

Real-time data

Under the new cooperation agreement, Bosch will provide its hardware and software expertise, in particular in Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensor technologies. Bosch develops and produces tyre pressure sensors using the BLE ('Bluetooth Low Energy') standard.

By combining this expertise with Pirelli's integrated systems technologies, it will be possible to collect, process and transmit data from tyres in real time to provide parameters to vehicle electronics control systems via BLE in a way that reduces energy consumption.

MEMS technology for in-tire applications

Pirelli Cyber Tyre, we recall, is the world's first tyre-based system with integrated sensors that collect data and transmit it to the vehicle, processing it in real time.

Bosch has already developed an ESP (stability control) application specifically adapted to Pirelli tyres during an initial joint project with Pagani on the Utopia Roadster.