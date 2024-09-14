At the Geneva Motor Show in 2000, Italdesign presented its own interpretation of a luxury saloon, the Maserati Buran. After abandoning the idea of a coupé and SUV (which were becoming fashionable at the time), the design team led by Giorgetto Giugiaro concentrated on developing a top-of-the-range limousine in the shape of an MPV.

The Buran did not fully convince Maserati's management, however, and in 2003 the fifth series of the Quattroporte, designed by Pininfarina, arrived on the market.

The flagship of luxury, the lines of an MPV

Named after a wind that blows in Siberia, the Maserati Buran has imposing dimensions. Five metres long, almost two metres wide and 1.63 metres high, it promises limousine-like spaciousness thanks to body shapes inspired by the classic models of the early twentieth century.

Giugiaro's aim is to develop a luxury car that combines safety and sturdiness and is able to meet the needs of those who use cars for work as well as for family leisure.

Maserati Maserati Buran Concept

"We didn't want to offer the usual SUV," says Italdesign's CEO. "Nor a classic off-roader. However, having realised that the formula of a tall vehicle would be a winner, we started from there to develop an original concept."

The front end is indeed square, unlike the rest of the bodywork. The iconic grille is almost rectangular, as is the recessed lower opening inside the bumper, which in turn incorporates three air intakes.

The small headlamp units are made up of two elements, one of which follows the shape of the front bumper and extends towards the beltline, which in turn ends by profiling the large vertical headlamps.

Designed for America

The Maserati Buran is particularly interesting for its solutions aimed at improving the practicality of the passenger compartment. First of all, instead of the traditional doors, there are two large sliding doors at the rear (electrically operated, of course) that allow you to enter and exit the flagship in complete comfort.

Maserati Maserati Buran Concept, rear view

The luggage compartment, on the other hand, is accessible via a hatch, also electrically operated, which does not incorporate the rear glass window and which rises vertically. In this way, the rear seat occupants (or rather the armchairs) are not exposed to the outside air in the event of cold temperatures or bad weather.

Maserati Maserati Buran Concept, interior

Inside, as you'd expect from a Maserati, the materials are of the highest quality, while under the bonnet there's a powerful longitudinally mounted 3.2-litre eight-cylinder engine capable of delivering 370 PS (all-wheel drive).

One last important note. The Buran, designed and developed in Italy at the Moncalieri Styling Centre, was nevertheless assembled in an American factory in California, because it was designed to penetrate the American market, which is typically fond of extra-large cars.