Kia's range of electric cars will soon be joined by new models. After the arrival of the new EV3 compact, the smaller EV2 will be added in 2025. This electric crossover will measure around 4 metres in length and will be the brand's first car developed specifically for the European market.

In our rendering, we try to find out what it will look like, bearing in mind that the list price is expected to be between £17,000 and £25,000.

A small electric car

Our rendering gives a glimpse of the future Kia EV2. The new small Korean electric car will have a design inspired by that of the brand's large battery-powered cars, inaugurated by the EV9 and taken up more recently by the EV3.

In particular, the front light clusters with their sickle-shaped light signature should not be missing, combined with a rather square bonnet positioned under a very vertical windscreen. As mentioned, overall length should be a maximum of 4.00 metres, 30 cm shorter than the EV3, but with a rather generous wheelbase of 2.56 metres, which should ensure sufficient agility in urban traffic.

Motor1.com Kia EV2 (2026), rendered by Motor1.com

More generally, the bodywork and chassis could be the same as those of the small Hyundai Inster, the EV2's 'sister', although this new Korean model could have different battery packs as it would have a capacity of 42 kWh with LFP chemistry and 62 kWh with NMC chemistry, enough to guarantee a range of 186 or 273 miles respectively according to the WLTP cycle, according to recent reports in some British magazines.

An important segment

When it goes on sale, the new Kia EV2 will be part of the resurgent A segment, which is now home to some key new models for various brands. These include names like the Citroën C3, which is 4.01 metres long and also available with internal combustion engines, and the Fiat Grande Panda, which is related to the French car, as well as the Dacia Spring and, of course, its 'sister' Hyundai Inster.