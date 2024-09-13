The Paris Motor Show is just over a month away and, as we have already told you, the Renault Group will be the main attraction at the event. It's clear that it's 'a home game', so it will be showing important new products from all its brands.

Yes, even Dacia, which will be exhibiting its big premiere for the year 2025. We are talking about the Bigster, its new SUV, a stretched variant of the Duster, which reaches 4.60 metres in length and will become the Romanian manufacturer's flagship.

A 'Spanish' car

Whilst waiting for the official unveiling, we show you in this article two almost similar recreations: the one we have made (just above) and the one by the specialist Nikita Chuicko, which is the cover photo of this article.

Curiously, the car was designed by the Spanish designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, before he joined Alfa Romeo (where he created the 33 Stradale and the Junior). The Bigster retains the Duster's CMF-B modular platform, although suitably lengthened.

In terms of aesthetics and engines, the model should not deviate from what we have already seen on the Duster. The same could be true for the equipment, although we would rule out some new, more exclusive components, as it is in a higher segment.

Up to 140 PS?

So, if there are no surprises, the Dacia Bigster 2025 will be available with a 100 PS bi-fuel (petrol and LPG) engine, a 130 PS TCe light hybrid petrol engine and a 140 PS hybrid powertrain.

We also expect four-wheel drive versions (on the Duster you can choose with the TCe powertrain) and don't look for diesel engines because there won't be any.

Obviously, we don't know anything about prices yet. Prices for the Duster start at £18,745 in the UK, so the Bigster will be over the £20,000 mark, but may not go beyond £22,000 for the basic version. First we have to get to know the car and then Dacia will inform about the prices.