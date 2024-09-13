This week, more than 100 British automotive companies are steering their way to Frankfurt, Germany, for one of the world’s largest aftermarket trade shows – Automechanika Frankfurt. The event, running from 10 to 14 September, promises to be a pit stop for the latest innovations and products from across the globe. Among the crowd, 19 UK companies have secured prime real estate at the sold-out UK Pavilion, hosted by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The UK’s aftermarket sector is no backseat driver. This £56.5 billion industry not only supports more than 330,000 jobs across the country but is also accelerating past pre-pandemic levels. With a record-breaking 35.7 million cars now gracing UK roads, there’s plenty of work to go around. However, the real prize lies beyond the horizon – international markets. Automechanika Frankfurt offers the British contingent a chance to grab the wheel and steer toward global opportunities.

At the UK Pavilion in Hall 5.1, visitors will be treated to an automotive buffet of British engineering at its finest. Whether you’re into high-tech brake systems, cutting-edge electric vehicle solutions, or just love the smell of camshafts in the morning, the UK exhibitors have it all. From the seasoned pros at Autogem, who’ve been cranking out emission gaskets and clamps for 70 years, to Eurolec Core Supply, whose supply chain is more diverse than a truck stop diner menu, the UK is showing up in full force.

Speaking of electric vehicles, they’re a hot topic at this year’s event. With manufacturers pouring billions into zero-emission tech, demand for EV parts and services is shifting into overdrive. As of now, 1 in 40 vehicles on UK roads is fully electric or hydrogen-powered, which means a lot of opportunities for parts suppliers, technicians, and anyone who can spell "electrification."

The UK Pavilion has plenty of highlights worth the walk over. MEI Brakes is showcasing their world-class commercial vehicle braking products, while Recoturbo’s turbochargers are sure to boost some serious horsepower. If you need an anti-puncture tyre sealant, OKO Global’s been sealing the deal since 1978 and sells in over 100 countries. And don’t miss Freightline Carriers, who could probably deliver your spare parts faster than you can order them.