In what might just be the coolest car sale of the year, a 1967 Jaguar Mark X 4.2 – once owned by none other than Madonna herself – is up for grabs. The Queen of Pop didn’t just break records in the music industry, she also picked up this stylish British classic to chauffeur her son, Rocco Ritchie, around London. And now, after a few years of zipping around the city in style, it’s headed to auction, giving car enthusiasts and Madonna fans alike a rare chance to own a piece of automotive and pop culture history.

H&H Classics will auction off this unique vehicle on Wednesday, 9 October, at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford. Even better? It’s offered with no reserve – meaning whoever shows up with the best bid could be driving off in a slice of both pop royalty and British luxury. Cue the Madonna puns: if you’re a fan, you might “get into the groove” of this sale.

H&H Classics The Queen of Pop recently posed for photographs in the car clearly showing its distinctive interior

The Jaguar Mark X 4.2 is no ordinary ride either. Originally aimed at North American bigwigs – heads of state, diplomats, and Hollywood stars – the Mark X impressed with its flashy innovations, like an independent rear suspension and a top speed of 120 mph. It was basically the Rolls-Royce for those who wanted all the luxury, but at half the price. Naturally, it caught the eye of Madonna.

As for Rocco, the now-23-year-old artist and model has been seen cruising around London in the Jag since his mom bought it back in 2021. Apparently, it wasn’t just a showpiece – Rocco actually used it as his main mode of transport while making a name for himself. If you’ve seen Madonna’s Instagram recently, you might’ve caught a glimpse of her posing with the car – because of course she made sure to remind everyone it’s still hers, at least for a little while longer.

Lucas Gomersall, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, commented: “It’s incredible to be offering a Jaguar for sale with such close connections to Madonna,” he said, adding that both fans and collectors are likely to be “hung up” on this sale. And while the Madonna connection is definitely a headliner, Gomersall pointed out that this “Big Cat” is special in its own right, being a rare 4.2-litre model that was only in production for a couple of years.

For more details about the auction, check the source link below.