The Ford Capri is back in a very different guise to the one we remember. Abandoning the coupé look of the original 1960s model, the new Capri is a stylish SUV coupé 'related' to the Volkswagen ID.5.

In fact, it's based on the MEB platform, the same one that gives life to Wolfsburg's battery-powered SUVs and the Ford Explorer. The differences with the German 'cousins' are obvious, however, and also apply to the interior. So let's climb aboard the Capri to discover every detail.

Ford Capri, the dashboard

Looking at the interior of the Capri, you get the impression of being in front of a highly digitised car. The dashboard has a minimalist design, with the air conditioning vents perfectly integrated into the shapes of the dashboard.

Ford Capri, the dashboard

In addition to the small 5-inch instrument cluster screen positioned in front of the driver, there is the 14.6-inch infotainment system screen, which is vertical and tilts up to 30°. This is Ford's command centre, as it manages every aspect of the car, from seat heating and massage functions to wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Among other things, the screen can be moved back a few centimetres to reveal a hidden compartment called 'MyPrivate Locker', which can be used to store a few small valuables. Under the central armrest is the MegaConsole, a 17-litre compartment that can also accommodate a 15-inch laptop.

The audio system is normally fitted with seven speakers (including a sound bar), but top-of-the-range Premium versions feature a 10-speaker B&O system with a subwoofer.

Ford Capri, finish and materials

The interior of the Ford also conveys positive feelings in terms of upholstery. Even the base models are fitted with Sensico leather seats in Black Onyx tones, while the dashboard features soft materials in contrasting colours.

Ford Ford Capri, the MegaConsole

The shape of the steering wheel is original, with a crown cut at both the top and bottom, while the piano black and brushed aluminium mouldings add a touch of sophistication.

Ford Capri, space

There's no shortage of space on board the Capri. Despite the sloping roof at the rear, even the tallest and sturdiest passengers are comfortable and have plenty of legroom.

Ford Capri, the boot

The electrically-operated tailgate can be opened with a flick of the foot using a sensor under the rear bumper, and gives access to a compartment with a minimum capacity of 572 litres. These figures are higher than the average for the category, and can be made even more attractive by folding down the rear row of seats to 1,510 litres.