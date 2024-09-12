The Dongfeng Motor Corporation group is taking the veils off the Voyah Courage, a new mid-size electric SUV with lots of on-board technology and a rather aerodynamic exterior design.

The company has not yet disclosed all the technical and mechanical features, but the car can be seen live for the first time at the Turin Auto Show from 13-15 September 2024. Let's find out more.

Very aerodynamic exterior

Starting as always with the exterior, the Chinese designers of the Dongfeng Group have used all the experience gained in the development of the company's other cars to give shape and life to this new crossover.

The front end, in fact, is characterised first and foremost by an illuminated and, according to the company, interactive radiator grille, combined with two-tier full LED headlamps and bumpers with rounded, bevelled shapes.

A style that has also been applied to the side, which features a two-tone 'suspended' roof combined with a rounded rear end and new generation OLED headlights.

Dongfeng Voyah Courage 2024

Technological interior

Moving on to the interior, the Voyah Courage's cabin is packed with interesting technological content, as mentioned. Although the company has not divulged any specific photos, from the first published features we can read that the dashboard, for example, features a 128-colour ambient lighting system that can be controlled via an infotainment system with an OLED screen in which, of course, the new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

But that's not all. Talking about technological equipment, in fact, the company has already announced that the new SUV's accessories also include a Level 2 assisted driving system and air-conditioned and massaging seats made from recycled materials according to the EU OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification.

High-level mechanics

As mentioned, the company has not yet released all technical information on the powertrain and other features at this early stage, focusing only on suspension and charging.

Regarding the former, according to Dongfeng, the new Voyah Courage is equipped with a new CDC (Continuous Damping Control) system, which is an innovative adaptive suspension system that works constantly to provide the greatest possible comfort in every situation.

Dongfeng Voyah Courage 2024

Speaking of recharging, however, the car's as yet unspecified battery capacity is capable of obtaining energy at a maximum DC power of 200 kW and returning it to the outside world, via V2L technology, at a maximum AC power of 6 kW.

The car has already been awarded five stars in the EuroNCAP safety tests, but we will have to wait for its arrival on the European market, which should hopefully take place in early 2025 together with its sister car Dongfeng Box, to find out more.