Along with Geely, Stellantis is the car group with the largest number of brands in its range. Created in 2021 following the merger between PSA (5 brands at the time) and FCA (9 brands), it has retained all the brands, and the new CEO has decided to give each of them a 10-year period to determine their viability.

Three years after the merger, however, the situation is complicated. Managing so many brands that often overlap can be difficult. Add to this the growing pressure from Chinese manufacturers and the targets for electrification, and the problem is considerable.

Which are the most promising brands?

A brand's potential today is measured by its ability to attract numerous markets and customers around the world. It is not enough to be competitive in a single market or region. Increasing competition from China is making life difficult for everyone, especially for brands with strong exposure to a single market.

Motor1.com Stellantis global sales by brand

That's why we think Jeep has been and remains Stellantis' most interesting brand. Despite the difficulties it faces today, it is widely known, operates in the right segment and has a good history. This iconic brand accounted for 17% of the Group's worldwide sales in 2023, with 1.04 million units. The total fell by 6% in 2022 due to some demand issues in the US and Canada and the cessation of local production in China.

However, Jeep has found a good position in Brazil and Europe and could improve its presence in the Middle East, Africa and South-East Asia. The challenge is to offer more products on a more regular basis.

Jeep market share in the SUV segment China 0.05% USA-Canada 6.5% Europe 1.9% Latin America 8.2% South Asia 0.4% Japan - South Korea 0.9% South-East Asia-Pacific 0.3% Middle East 1% Eurasia 0.01% Africa 0.7%

Ram also has potential. It is an American brand with no presence in Europe or Asia. However, it operates in the pick-up and light commercial vehicle segments, which are highly strategic in developing economies, where growth is on the cards.

Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, Central Asia, India and South-East Asia will account for 22% of global light vehicle sales in 2023 (excluding Russia and Iran). Add Australia and New Zealand, where pick-ups are very popular, and you have almost a quarter of global car sales.

Ram Pick-up units sold Market share 2023 United States 2,830,519 18% Brazil 398,308 18% Canada 374,970 21% China 331,550 1% Thailand 264,738 35% Australia 236,476 21% Mexico 211,178 15% India 157,910 3% Iran 135,215 9% South Africa 121,528 24% Argentina 114,922 27% Saudi Arabia 85,106 11% Philippines 77,268 18% Chile 70,303 23% Malaysia 58,163 7%

* Bold emerging markets.

Sales of pick-up trucks, commercial vans and light commercial vehicles in these markets totalled 3.8 million units. This total rises to 7.5 million units if the United States and Canada, where Ram is already present, are included.

Ram Units sold of vans and light commercial vehicles Market share 2023 China 1,739,642 7% India 495,920 11% Japan 433,732 9% United States 426,161 3% Germany 393,503 13% France 317,666 15% United Kingdom 310,020 14% Turkey 246,680 20% South Korea 162,828 10% Italy 156,800 9% Indonesia 134,359 15% Spain 131,632 12% Uzbekistan 110,730 27% Russia 78,679 8% Poland 73,622 14% * Bold emerging markets.

The role of Maserati

The third brand which, in our opinion, is still shining is Maserati. It is currently one of Stellantis' most troubled brands, but it has a number of strengths which, if properly exploited, could end up giving it some satisfaction. Firstly, it is still considered to be a luxury brand, which is very important because it is not exposed to Chinese competition in the same way as mainstream and high-end brands (luxury is still a European affair).

Secondly, it is a global brand in the sense that it is known everywhere, even if it is not available in all markets. Although it lags behind Porsche in terms of sales and product range, it remains a popular brand with a strong association with Italian craftsmanship and design.

These values are crucial in the higher segments where competition is fierce, but there is room for a bigger Italian luxury car maker, given that Ferrari and Lamborghini are concentrating on sports cars and supercars.

Global sales of luxury cars (in blue: top trim of premium brands; in orange: luxury brands)

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at JATO Dynamics.