Good news for those waiting for the return of the 7-seater Volkswagen Tiguan. The successor to the Tiguan Allspace, dubbed the Tayron, will indeed be unveiled on 10 October, and a new teaser video from Volkswagen design director Andrea Mindt confirms this.

Of course, the first photos of the second-generation Tayron destined for the Asian market have already arrived from China, but the fact that Mindt himself speaks of a new model "designed entirely in the heart of Wolfsburg" suggests that the version destined for Europe could be a little different.

We take a look at the rear of the Tayron

From his Instagram profile, Andreas Mindt reveals just a few details of the new Volkswagen Tayron, limiting himself to a tightly edited 9-second video that essentially only shows the rear of the SUV.

Instagram Volkswagen Tayron video teaser

What we can see is the treatment of the rear lights and tailgate, which seems to combine elements of the already familiar European Tiguan and the Chinese Tayron. These include the thin red light strip above the Volkswagen logo, the three-light signature in the tail lights and the Tayron lettering just below the round logo.

Nearly 4.7 metres long and 7 seats

No further information is provided by the German designer, so we'll have to stick with what we know so far about the Volkswagen Tayron, which will be an SUV for the global market based on the MQB Evo architecture and produced at the three plants in Wolfsburg (Germany), Puebla (Mexico) and Changchun (China).

Instagram Volkswagen Tayron, detail of the rear lights in a teaser video

Volkswagen's new 7-seater SUV is 4.68 metres long, almost 14 cm longer than the current Tiguan, but 3 cm shorter than the previous Tiguan Allspace.

It uses the same engines as the Tiguan

In terms of engines, the Volkswagen Tayron is likely to use the same powertrains as the third-generation Tiguan.

43 Photos

So, depending on the market, there will be room for 1.5 and 2.0 turbo petrol, 2.0 turbo diesel and 1.5 plug-in hybrid versions, all with automatic transmission and the option (for petrol and diesel) of 4Motion all-wheel drive.