Personally, I am very fond of the classic, popular sports cars of the 80s and 90s, because it was thanks to them that I started to become a fan of the automotive world. Vehicles such as the Ford Fiesta XR2, the Peugeot 205 GTi or the Fiat Uno Turbo led me down a path that is now my economic livelihood.

That's why it hurts me especially to see a car like this Renault Supercinco GT Turbo completely abandoned, battered and scrapped. Little (or rather nothing) is known about it, only that the photos were uploaded via a tweet on the social network X (formerly Twitter) in 2017.

We do not know in which country the vehicle is located. From the wheels, we can probably say that it is a Phase 1 with a 115-PS 1.4-litre turbo engine, which was sold between 1985 and 1987. The Phase 2, with five-spoke wheels, was sold from 1987 to 1990 and developed 120 PS thanks to various mechanical improvements.

A car for parts

As you can see from the pictures, the condition of the car is disastrous, especially the front end, which is missing the bonnet and even the engine. From the condition of the bodywork, it doesn't look like it was involved in an accident, so there was another reason for abandoning it to its fate.

It looks as if it has been used for parts, as the rear bumper and front wheels, among other components, are missing. All in all, a real pity, especially as we don't know what has become of it.

It's a sad sight, that's for sure. At least we have the consolation that this other Supercinco GT Turbo you see below is still operational.

Watch out for the 'blower

The French model was a real 'giant-killer' in its day, capable of outperforming much more expensive and exclusive cars. Not surprisingly, the Phase 2 claimed a 0-60 mph in just 7.7 seconds and a top speed of over 124 mph, which is an impressive figure, to say the least.

After that, Renault decided to abandon turbocharged engines in favour of larger displacement naturally aspirated engines, such as the 140-PS 1.8 and 160-PS 2.0 that powered the Clio 16V and Williams respectively.

Source: GtTurboSpare Parts