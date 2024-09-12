At its Technology & Manufacturing Day, US car manufacturer Lucid revealed its new mid-range SUV, albeit only in the form of a dark teaser image. The new model is set to be significantly cheaper than the previous luxury models and will be launched in 2026.

The third Lucid model after the Air and the Gravity luxury SUV, which will be launched in 2025, will "utilise the efficiency and cost advantages of Lucid technology to achieve the same range as the competition with a smaller battery." Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2026.

Prices will start at $50,000 (approx. £38,300). This would make the car around $20,000 cheaper than the Air, which is available in the USA from $69,900, and around $30,000 cheaper than the Gravity, for which Lucid wants at least $80,000.

Lucid Gravity New mid-range SUV

The teaser image shows a similarly streamlined silhouette to the Gravity. The windscreen is quite flat, the side windows are rather small, the wheels are large and the Lucid lettering is emblazoned on the front in blocked letters. The bonnet is obviously more contoured than on the Gravity and the design of the rearmost roof pillar is different whilst the beltline remains strictly horizontal on the Gravity as it is pulled upwards on the new model. Overall, the model looks somewhat sportier than the Gravity.

The car would probably be a premium alternative to the Tesla Model Y, which also belongs in the mid-range, but is available in the USA from as little as $31,490. However, there is no need to compare prices as long as the drives and batteries are not yet known. As the basic version of the Air has rear-wheel drive, the mid-range model (like the Model Y) will probably only have one motor at the entry level. The output could be around 340 to 408 PS - the Model Y Long Range RWD has 347 PS.

According to EV-Database, the Air Pure uses a 92 kWh battery with a range of up to 464 miles. The battery in the new model will be smaller, but will offer the same range as the competition. This probably means that the car will not go as far as the Air, but will be more on a par with the Tesla. The Model Y Long Range RWD with 19-inch tyres achieves exactly 373 miles according to the WLTP standard.

According to Lucid, the new model will be powered by a new drive unit called Atlas. The term drive unit normally refers to the motor, inverter and transmission, which are often housed in the same casing. The drive unit is currently being developed.

Compared to the competition, it should offer more power density, a higher maximum output and lower costs per kW. The small size should also allow for more interior space. It should also work more economically, allowing for a greater range or a smaller battery. This includes a proprietary software stack designed to realise the full potential of the hardware. It includes the powertrain control system with functions such as torque vectoring, traction control and battery management.

Speaking of software, it is continuously updated on all Lucid models via over-the-air updates. The latest update, called Lucid UX 2.4, was released just this week and offers, among other things, an improved version of the optional Dream Drive Pro assistance system package, a new voice control system and an updated design of the sat nav maps.

Lucid Air und Lucid Gravity, Nase an Nase

Otherwise, Lucid emphasised the Gravity. The car is "the best SUV ever", said Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson and praised the economical drive unit. Production of the Gravity is set to begin this year, according to Lucid. In 2025, the model will be equipped with a NACS charging connection, i.e. the connection for Tesla vehicles in the USA. This will give access to over 15,000 Superchargers. All that is said about the technology is that the innovations will be transferred from the Air.

Length Width Height Wheelbase Lucid Air 4,975 mm 2,196 mm 1,417 mm 2,960 mm Lucid Gravity 5,035 mm 2,215 mm 1,656 mm 3,035 mm

According to the website, the model will offer a range of up to 435 miles, all-wheel drive with up to 800 PS and a sprint time of less than 3.5 seconds. Like the Air, the model will also have a 900-volt architecture for very fast charging with up to 300 kW. The Gravity's dimensions, which were not revealed at the launch in November, are also listed on the website. According to these, the Gravity is around five centimetres longer than the Air and the wheelbase is around eight centimetres longer. Most importantly, however, the SUV is 14 cm higher.

In terms of deliveries, Lucid reported that it had already delivered more cars in the first eight months of the year than in the whole of 2023, i.e. more than 6,001 units (with 8,428 vehicles produced). This means that the target of 9,000 deliveries for the year as a whole will be achieved if sales continue as before.

The bottom line

The year 2024 seems to be going well for Lucid. Financing seems to be secured for the time being and sales are running roughly to plan. The Gravity will be launched next year, which will noticeably increase deliveries, even if the model will probably not be for average earners. However, Lucid will probably only achieve really significant sales figures with the mid-range models. The SUV should soon be followed by a saloon.