Rolls-Royce has just rolled out the welcome mat for its latest batch of apprentices, and the future of luxury car manufacturing looks brighter than ever. A total of 31 fresh faces are gearing up to spend the next two to four years learning the art of crafting some of the world’s most luxurious vehicles at the company’s Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence and Headquarters in Goodwood. With this new group, the number of apprentices currently honing their skills at the iconic brand’s home base has risen to a grand total of 98.

But this isn't your average "grab-the-coffee" internship. These apprentices will be knee-deep in the hands-on action, Rolls-Royce promises, contributing to a wide variety of departments, from the glamorous world of interior trim to the nitty-gritty of robot operations and technical assembly. You can also find them sewing away in the Interior Surface Centre, handling robot operations, or fine-tuning their skills in milling and machining. This year’s programme even features a few new stops on the luxury ride – for the first time, apprentices will dive into data analytics and product development.

In case you thought this was all about screwing in bolts and polishing leather, think again. Rolls-Royce is combining practical training with academic study, ensuring these apprentices earn qualifications that look just as good as their craftsmanship. The apprenticeships range from Level 2 to Degree Apprenticeships, with training partners like Chichester College Group and the University of Chichester stepping in to deliver the educational goods. And it’s not just any old classroom either: Chichester College has earned glowing reviews from Ofsted, and the University of Chichester ranks among the UK’s top 40 institutions.

So, how does one land a golden ticket into this prestigious programme? It’s not as easy as pulling up in a shiny Rolls-Royce Phantom. The recruitment team has been out on the road, hitting up career fairs and seminars at schools and colleges. They’ve also been teaming up with educational heavyweights like the Education Development Trust and the Government-backed Advanced Mathematics Support Programme to catch the attention of future STEM geniuses. If you’re looking to join the next wave of luxury innovators, the good news is you don’t have to wait long. Applications for the 2025 Future Talent programme – which includes Graduate positions, internships, and apprenticeships – kicks off in October, with apprentice recruitment starting in January.