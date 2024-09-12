In what looks like a twist straight out of a real-life "Fast and Furious" sequel, a new survey has revealed that 31 per cent of young drivers admit to taking pictures or recording videos while behind the wheel. Even worse, 57 per cent of these distracted daredevils proudly share their road adventures on social media – because apparently, nothing says "responsible driving" like an Instagram story at 70 mph.

The study, conducted by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, surveyed 1,000 drivers aged 18 to 26 and uncovered some alarming habits. It turns out that not only are these drivers snapping selfies, but 41 per cent of them have also driven while tired. And if that wasn't enough, one in six has sent a text message while driving. That's right – multitasking at its most dangerous.

For those unaware, using your phone behind the wheel can earn you six points on your driving licence and a cool £200 fine. But who can put a price on the perfect TikTok, right?

Unfortunately, the bad news doesn't stop there. A daring 5 per cent of young drivers admit to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, making it seem like they've confused their steering wheels for karaoke microphones. Combine that with the Department of Transport’s (DfT) data showing that one in five drivers crashes within their first year of driving, and it's no wonder safety experts are hitting the brakes on reckless behaviour.

IAM RoadSmart is calling for the introduction of Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) to help young drivers gain more experience before going solo on the roads. According to Nicholas Lyes, the charity’s Policy and Standards Director, this could be the key to breaking some of these dangerous habits.

“Young people often feel invincible behind the wheel, but the government statistics paint a different picture,” Lyes said, sounding like the voice of reason these drivers sorely need. He emphasized that these risky habits – whether it's speeding, texting, or filming TikToks – can have devastating consequences. “This shows the government needs to consider a statutory minimum period of learning to allow new drivers to gain confidence, experience, and skills.”

The report also highlights some eyebrow-raising trends among younger drivers, including wearing headphones while driving, racing their friends (because why not add a little adrenaline to the commute?), and even applying makeup.