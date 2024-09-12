DS Automobiles, as we know it today, celebrates 10 years in 2024. Indeed, it was in 2014 that the brand announced its separation from Citroën and began designing cars separately, with dedicated features and styling.

To celebrate this milestone, the company presented the SM Tribute, a concept inspired by the Citroën SM of the 1970s, but with modern proportions and dimensions, at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours d'Elegance, scheduled for 12-15 September at the Château de Chantilly located north of Paris. Here are the details.

A uniquely styled car

The DS SM Tribute is a unique prototype with a rather clear but uncluttered design. Retaining the proportions of the original car, it measures 4.94 m in length (+3 cm), 1.34 m in height (+2 cm), 1.98 m in width (+14 cm), but is 3.5 cm closer to the ground.

DS Automobiles DS SM Tribute 2024

Looking at it from the side, you immediately notice the typical lines of the original SM, reworked to be even more aerodynamic thanks to a few modern elements, such as the two large windows combined with the rear side panel divided between the wheel and the body and the huge 22-inch alloy wheels with fairing.

DS Automobiles DS SM Tribute 2024

Inside too, the design of the 1970s has been reinterpreted by reproducing the characteristic profile of the upper part of the dashboard of the original car, with the oval shape of the instrument panel, with projected information, combined with a new curved display of the on-board computer placed behind the electrically operated steering wheel.

Finally, the light-coloured seats were made in leather and ivory Alcantara, again to echo the colours and colour combinations of the period, with horizontal cushions.

DS Automobiles DS SM Tribute 2024, interior DS Automobiles DS SM Tribute 2024, interior

Presenting the car, Thierry Metroz, Design Director of DS Automobiles, said:

"We are working on the genes of our iconic models to encourage research into the shapes of future models that will see the light of day at the end of the decade. What we are sharing, dating from 2020, and our presence at Chantilly with SM TRIBUTE are testament to this activity and our research into the subject."

DS Automobiles DS SM Tribute 2024

According to the company's announcement, at the 2024 edition of the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Concours, the SM Tribute will be accompanied by other cars that have written the brand's history, such as the four-door SM Opera, an SM Mylord cabriolet, a racing SM that took part in the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours in 1974, an SM Proto exhibited in 2023 at Rétromobile and other SMs in different colours from the Euro SM Club.