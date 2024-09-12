What happens when an off-roader born to travel the roughest trails on the planet ends up in the hands of a tuner? The answer is the new Ineos Grenadier by Mansory, an "insane" evolution of the real British 4x4, with oversized alloy wheels, a 2 cm raised stance and much more. Let's find out.

Off-road but sporty

Starting with the exterior, in order to best modify the Grenadier the Mansory designers began their refinement on the bodywork, which starting from the base of the standard off-roader, has been embellished with numerous carbon fibre elements, including various front and rear spoilers and splitters and miniskirts, combined with additional LED strips, both front and rear.

But that's not all. After increasing power to 350 PS and 560 Nm of torque, on a mechanical level the tuners added a new stainless steel sports exhaust system, along with 2 cm raised suspension and new, burnished and enlarged alloy wheels with 305/50 R20 XL tyres.

Mansory Ineos Grenadier by Mansory 2024 Mansory Mansory

Designer interior

Like any tuning by the German company, however, the modifications certainly did not stop at the car's exterior.

The interior of the Ineos Grenadier was upholstered in new red leather, combined with a centre console with integrated refrigerator and ventilated rear seats.

Up front, on the other hand, a Mansory branded sports steering wheel has been added, along with new floor mats also bearing the German company's signature, combined with carbon parts for the centre console and door panels, the latter illuminated at the front and rear with the company's logo.

Ineos Grenadier by Mansory 2024, the interior Mansory Mansory

Finally, the last change concerned the relocation of the engine start/stop button, which has been moved to the rocker buttons located on the console on the roof inside.

The company has not divulged the prices for modifying the Ineos Grenadier in this way, what is certain, however, is that first of all it is necessary to have one of the British brand's off-roaders, which in the UK has a starting price of £65,015.