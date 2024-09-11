In Texas for more than 30 years there has been a tuner named John Hennessey who, after transforming all sorts of American supercars and pick-up trucks, has now taken the leap and become the builder of a hypercar such as the Venom F5 that aims to exceed 311 mph (500 km/h).

Now, however, the American speed specialist has decided to offer something even more exclusive by presenting the Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster that promises to be the most powerful manual transmission car in the world thanks to its 1,842 PS and 6-speed manual transmission.

Only 12 examples of the Venom F5-M Roadster will be built, all of them already sold at a base price of $2.65 million, or almost £2.2 million at today's exchange rate.

Central stripe and large dorsal fin

From the outside, the Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster with manual transmission (hence the M for 'manual' in the name) is distinguished from the Venom F5 Roadster with semi-automatic transmission by the conspicuous dorsal fin that extends 1.4 metres from the upper air intake to the tail spoiler.

Hennessey Performance Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster, the side view

The interior features a redesigned centre console with an aluminium gearstick lever with a carbon-fibre knob and a billet aluminium selector grille. The connection of the lever to the gearbox is obviously mechanical.

The exterior livery has been updated with a contrasting dual-coloured central stripe running across the entire central part of the supercar, from the bonnet to the end of the engine bonnet, with a reminder of the open-top American hypercar in the cockpit.