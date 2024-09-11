In Texas for more than 30 years there has been a tuner named John Hennessey who, after transforming all sorts of American supercars and pick-up trucks, has now taken the leap and become the builder of a hypercar such as the Venom F5 that aims to exceed 311 mph (500 km/h).
Now, however, the American speed specialist has decided to offer something even more exclusive by presenting the Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster that promises to be the most powerful manual transmission car in the world thanks to its 1,842 PS and 6-speed manual transmission.
Only 12 examples of the Venom F5-M Roadster will be built, all of them already sold at a base price of $2.65 million, or almost £2.2 million at today's exchange rate.
Central stripe and large dorsal fin
From the outside, the Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster with manual transmission (hence the M for 'manual' in the name) is distinguished from the Venom F5 Roadster with semi-automatic transmission by the conspicuous dorsal fin that extends 1.4 metres from the upper air intake to the tail spoiler.
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster, the side view
The interior features a redesigned centre console with an aluminium gearstick lever with a carbon-fibre knob and a billet aluminium selector grille. The connection of the lever to the gearbox is obviously mechanical.
The exterior livery has been updated with a contrasting dual-coloured central stripe running across the entire central part of the supercar, from the bonnet to the end of the engine bonnet, with a reminder of the open-top American hypercar in the cockpit.
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster, the detail of the open doors
1,842 PS twin-turbo V8 engine adapted to manual transmission
To adapt the engine for use with the manual transmission, Brian Jones, Vice President of Engineering at Hennessey Performance, remapped the Fury's 6.6-litre, 1,842 PS twin-turbo V8 engine to match the new gear ratios.
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster, interiors
All the power is transferred to the rear wheels for what is described as 'devastating' acceleration.
An important legacy from 265.6 mph
Recall that Hennessey starts from an important precedent when it comes to ultra-high-speed supercars with manual gearboxes, having achieved the world's fastest spider record in 2016. The Hennessey Venom GT Spyder is still at the top with its 265.6 mph.