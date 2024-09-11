They are called Solstice, perhaps because like the summer and winter solstices they are intended to inaugurate a new season for the electric car in the world. However, their business card presents them as solid-state batteries developed by the German manufacturer Mercedes and the American company Factorial Energy, companies that have been allied since 2022 and are ready to write a new chapter in their collaboration.

These futuristic batteries will be available by the end of the decade and promise to increase the range of fully electric vehicles by around 80%, thanks to 40% higher energy densities of 450 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg).

Greater range, lower costs and fewer risks

The ability to store more energy will make it possible to reduce the size of the battery pack and, consequently, the weight of the cars, which will have benefits on production costs and final prices. The result will be electric cars that are lighter, more efficient, quicker to recharge and less expensive. The new dry cathode design will also improve production efficiency and durability.

The Mercedes logo on the EQS of 2025

But that's not all. Remember, solid-state batteries also present lower fire risks than their conventional lithium-ion counterparts. They do, however, suffer from low temperatures, at least at the current stage of their development.

The state of the art

Factorial uses quasi-solid electrolyte batteries, delivered to Mercedes in recent months in the form of B samples, with an energy density of 391 Wh/kg. The American start-up's other partners are Hyundai-Kia and Stellantis.

It was precisely the Italian-French group with the three-pointed star that financed the construction of the plant and production lines, investing €200 million. Today, we can see the first fruits of this work, even if the real date is at the end of the decade.