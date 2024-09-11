Car enthusiasts, this one is for you. A 1970 Ford Escort Mexico, believed to be the oldest surviving example of Ford's iconic Advanced Vehicle Operations (AVO) line, is up for grabs, and the excitement is hitting top gear.

The vintage beauty is part of H&H Classics’ upcoming auction at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford on 9 October, where it’s expected to fetch a cool £60,000-£70,000. With a history as rich as a millionaire's bank account and a restoration price tag to match (over £60,000), this classic is sure to have bidders revving to go.

Gallery: 1970 Ford Escort Mexico for sale

2 Photos H&H Classics

What makes this Escort so special? For starters, it’s one of the earliest 'launch' Mexico models ever made, built in October 1970 – a whole month before official production even kicked off. That makes it part of a very exclusive club. In fact, it’s believed to be one of just four pre-production Mexicos. To top it all off, it comes with its original 'LVX' Ford press number plate, proving this car has lived a life as interesting as your uncle's tall fishing tales.

Not only did Ford use this Mexico for press purposes, but it also had a stint as a test car for police pursuit drivers at Hendon Police College. Imagine it: rookie officers chasing down imaginary villains, all while learning how to handle this little speed demon. After its police academy days, the Escort was snapped up by an actual officer, adding even more flair to its colourful backstory.

But wait, there's more. The car has undergone a restoration that’s practically museum-worthy, with over a decade of meticulous work (and a truckload of cash) thrown at it to return it to its original 1970s glory. The restoration team didn’t cut corners either – they used original parts wherever possible, keeping this Escort as authentic as possible.

Paul Cheetham, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, knows how special this vehicle is. “It’s a privilege to offer this 1970 Ford Escort Mexico AVO car for auction,” he said. “Opportunities like this don’t come around often.” And with a rare sales brochure, a feature in Classic Ford magazine, and its original logbook included in the history file, it’s clear this Mexico isn’t just another old car – it’s a time capsule on wheels.

So, if you fancy owning a piece of automotive history – and don’t mind sparking a bidding war – you can throw your hat (or bid) in the ring online, over the phone, or in person. More details can be found at the source link below.