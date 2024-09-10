The fourth generation of the Bentley Flying Spur is no longer just a sporty performance luxury saloon, but a four-door supercar. At least that is the definition the company uses for the most powerful saloon in its history, the Flying Spur 2024 plug-in hybrid that boasts a whopping 782 PS.

The new V8 Ultra Performance Hybrid engine therefore starts off on the right foot so as not to make the previous W12 regrettable, using a new electrified architecture that does not, however, appreciably affect the layout and style of the British super saloon. Prices are not yet determined, nor is the market launch date, but it is easy to envisage a launch by the end of the year.

Bentley Flying Spur (2024), the exterior

It takes more than a cursory glance to find the differences between the new Bentley Flying Spur and the previous generation with which it shares body shapes and dimensions. Virtually all that changes is the finish of the front grille, the silhouette of the bumper and tail diffuser and the styling of the 22-inch alloy wheels.

Bentley Bentley Flying Spur (2024), front three-quarter view

Also new is the ground projection of the illuminated animated Bentley logo when opening the doors, a feature taken from the Bentley Batur. The range of exterior colours counts 101 shades, plus the option of Bentley's historic or sample paints. The exterior trim is made of dark silver parts.

Bentley Flying Spur (2024), the interior

Even inside, the Bentley Flying Spur 2024 merely refines several details without disrupting the basic layout of the familiar luxury interior, with new diamond stitching and perforations on the seats and dark chrome trim on request.

Bentley Bentley Flying Spur (2024), gli interni

Combinations of leathers, colours, stitching, woods and interior finishes provide over 700 different options, plus three different audio systems (up to the 2,200-Watt Naim and 19 speakers) and for the first time the Wellness Seating Specification that massages and air-conditions the occupants of the four seats in a personalised way.

Bentley Flying Spur (2024), engines and technology

The highlight of the Bentley Flying Spur 2024 in Speed version is the Ultra Performance Hybrid technology that sees the powerful combination of the 600 PS 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine and the 190 PS electric motor integrated into the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The result is an extra-luxury plug-in hybrid with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm that can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and travel up to 47 miles in electric mode. Top speed in electric mode is 87 mph and the battery can be recharged in 2.45 hours with 11 kW of power.

Bentley Bentley Flying Spur (2024), rear three-quarter view

The Bentley Performance Active Chassis trim, standard on the Flying Spur Speed, includes dynamic handling, four-wheel steering, electronic limited slip differential control and a new ESC control. Also new are twin-valve dampers that allow separate compression and rebound control to distinguish Comfort, Bentley and Sport settings.

Bentley Flying Spur (2024), prices

At the moment Bentley has not announced prices for the 2024 Flying Spur, but it is possible to expect that the Speed version could cost a little more than the £264,000 of the outgoing W12.

Bentley Flying Spur (2024), the competitors

The Bentley Flying Spur's competitors are few and far between and they all belong to the exclusive niche of extra-luxury, super-powerful and ultra-fast saloons and GTs.

Bentley Bentley Flying Spur (2024) Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Porsche Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

These include the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with 802 PS costing more than €282,000 (approx. £238,000), as well as the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with the same 782 PS engine and almost €237,000 (£168,700) list price.