Pössl presents the Roadstar X, a new camper van based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with 190 PS and all-wheel drive. The vehicle, which will be available from 2025, is characterised by its off-road capability and compact design.

The Roadstar X has a length of just under 6 metres and an unladen weight of 3,070 kg, which makes it drivable with a B driving licence. The vehicle has 4x4 drive and 15 cm more ground clearance.

The basic equipment of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter includes an MBUX multimedia system with 10.25-inch display, LED headlights, a multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, reversing camera and automatic transmission. Various driver assistance systems are also integrated, including Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Crosswind Assist.

Living space and interior

The interior of the Roadstar X has a functional design. A special feature is the electrically extendable slide-out on the driver's side, which extends the living space in the rear. Transversely arranged beds in the rear are typical of the 6-metre class of camper vans. The slide-out can be extended by around 30 centimetres to create a reasonable sleeping area despite the narrow Sprinter body.

The roller-bearing, multi-sealed construction consists of a stainless steel frame and 20 mm thick GRP sandwich panels and creates a bed length of 208 cm with a width of 115 cm. The transverse bed in the rear thus offers a generous sleeping area of 208 x 145 cm.

Behind the driver's seats is a variable seating area with a free-floating, adjustable and removable table. The kitchenette is equipped with a 70-litre compressor refrigerator, while the pull-outs and wall unit flaps have a soft-close function. And, of course, there is also a bathroom with toilet, the special feature of which is the louvre sliding door, which makes the often annoying shower curtain unnecessary.

Energy supply and self-sufficiency

The Roadstar X is equipped with a 100 Ah lithium battery, a 25 A charging booster and a 16 A charger. Heating and hot water are provided by a Truma Combi 6 Diesel + electric heater. The fresh water tank holds 100 litres and a gas box for two 5 kg gas bottles is provided for the gas supply. An optional solar system can be installed on the roof to increase self-sufficiency.

Lighting and electrics

The lighting concept of the Roadstar X is well thought out. There are two ceiling spotlights in the living area and two reading lights with USB connection in the bed area. A dimmable touch lamp on the seating area and a touch LED strip in the kitchen provide flexible lighting. Sockets are strategically distributed throughout the vehicle: There are 230V and USB sockets in the seating area and 230V and 12V sockets in the kitchen.

A light strip with COB LEDs is installed outside. The bathroom is equipped with two ceiling spotlights and indirect night lighting. The ambient lighting can be controlled via a remote control. This creates a pleasant atmosphere throughout the vehicle.

Price and alternatives

The Pössl Roadstar X is offered as a First Edition at a price of 98,900 euros (approx. £83,500). This is a competitive price compared to similar 4x4 campervans based on Mercedes Sprinters, which often cost 120,000 euros and more.

Pössl offers the Roadstar X in two versions: as a two-seater or with three seat belt secured seats. The market launch is planned for 2025. Of course, there are also a wide range of equipment options. These include an outdoor shower, an external gas connection and a self-sufficient package. Special tyres and a front protection bar are available for off-road enthusiasts. These options allow the vehicle to be customised to the user's individual requirements.

The Pössl Roadstar X is positioned in a market segment that was previously dominated by more expensive models. Comparable vehicles such as the Weinsberg X-Pedition 600 MQ, the new Globebus Performance 4x4 from Dethleffs or models from La Strada are priced significantly higher.