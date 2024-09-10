At the meeting in Locarno, Switzerland, Volkswagen has presented the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE. The unique model was designed together with the fashion brand Bogner, as it once was.

With the "Fire and Ice" special model, Volkswagen presented an exclusive version of the Golf II in 1990 that was both sporty and comfortable. Its design was created in collaboration with fashion designer and film director Willy Bogner. With its extravagant look - a dark violet pearl effect paint finish, alloy wheels, front spoiler and body extensions - and the powerful engine with between 90 and 160 PS, the Golf Fire and Ice, especially the GTI version, quickly became a sought-after rarity.

It became a surprise success. A total of 16,700 units were sold. Originally, only 10,000 units were planned. The idea for the new edition came from employees in Technical Development. As with the Golf II Fire and Ice, the designers from Volkswagen and Bogner worked together. Tom Becker, Director of BOGNER FIRE+ICE: "The special thing is that we were able to integrate many of our original materials and accessories into the interior of the vehicle."

Andreas Mindt, Head of Design at Volkswagen: "With the ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE, we are emphasising how highly emotional our sporty top model is. Our design team had incredible fun reinterpreting the iconic 90s design and taking it to the next level."

The ID.3 GTX FIRE+ICE stands out primarily thanks to its exclusive 3-layer paint finish with glass bead effect. The Electric Violet pearl effect colour was specially developed for this one-off and is a reinterpretation of the Golf II Fire and Ice exterior paint. In addition to the dark blue base coat, the tri-coat paint contains special glass beads, which create a special colour effect and extraordinary character. Depending on the angle of light, the colour changes from dark blue to violet or even black.

The roof frame strip adds a sporty accent with the red Flaming Red anodised paint. The sides of the vehicle are dominated by foiling with the geometric FIRE+ICE pattern in transparent matt. Another special feature are the 21-inch rims, which emphasise the appearance with a blue anodised paint finish with a glossy twist. The original FIRE+ICE logo from the 1990s adorns the B-pillar and the roof edge spoiler.

The interior is divided into two colours. While the accent colour Flaming Red for "FIRE" predominates on the seats and seams on the driver's side and the seat behind it, the seats and interior on the passenger side are characterised by design elements in Ice Blue ("ICE"). The stainless steel accelerator and brake pedals also have a special FIRE+ICE design instead of the play/pause design familiar from the ID. family.

Accelerate with the "FIRE" logo - brake by stepping on the "ICE" logo. The upper part of the instrument panel and the floor mats have also been customised with a laser-engraved "FIRE+ICE" pattern. Inspired by the Bogner FIRE+ICE collections, numerous colours, fabrics and elements were used. The seats are quilted and reflect the design of current FIRE+ICE down jackets, including the iconic B-zips. If you open these on the seats, the original fabric from the 1990s appears underneath. Webbing from bags from the FIRE+ICE collection was also used behind the front seats.

The FIRE+ICE version uses the most powerful Volkswagen electric motor to date, the ID.3 GTX Performance with 326 PS of power and a maximum torque of 545 Nm. This electric motor accelerates to 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 124 mph.

The GTX-specific chassis, which is equipped with stronger stabilisers and Sport DCC adaptive chassis control, is also tuned to the very high performance of the drive system. The electrical energy is supplied by a 79 kWh lithium-ion battery (net), which can be charged at DC fast-charging stations with up to 185 kW. With this power, the battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 26 minutes. The combined WLTP range is up to 373 miles.