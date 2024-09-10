On the road to the unveiling of the Skoda Elroq, the first electric compact SUV from the Czech manufacturer, we now encounter the first official images revealing its modern, never-before-seen styled front end and tail.

The drawing that shows us the front of the Elroq clearly highlights the new 'Modern Solid' design language that debuts on this model.

The rear also follows the same stylistic approach, with a generous bumper that emphasises the squared-off shape of the tail, the light clusters and the ever-present Skoda lettering on the tailgate.

A new face for Skoda

Among the most characteristic elements are the massive bumper with large lower grille called the 'Tech-Deck Face' that takes the place of the classic Skoda grille, but also the LED matrix headlights integrated into the upper part of the front and the Skoda lettering in the centre of the bonnet.

Skoda Skoda Elroq, the front end in the first official exterior drawings

Not exactly reproduced in the sketch, but announced by Skoda, are the dark chrome exterior trim and the exclusive body colour Timiano Green dedicated to the Elroq. The same dark chrome finish is dedicated to the Skoda logo on the wheel hubs.

Skoda Skoda Elroq, the rear in the first official exterior drawings

Describing the new electric SUV, Skoda's head of exterior styling, Karl Neuhold, says:

"The all-new Škoda Elroq embodies our new Modern Solid design language and takes the exterior design even further with the eye-catching Tech-Deck Face and distinctive front bumper. The Škoda lettering on the bonnet stands out as another feature of our new all-electric car, with accents in Unique Dark Chrome completing the look. With its long range and robust body styling, the Elroq will be the perfect companion for everyday explorers on outdoor adventures, while its compact dimensions make it ideal for urban driving as well."

We already know about the interior

This new information is in addition to the information already provided by Skoda on the interior of the Elroq, which has itself been shown with a couple of sketches.

Skoda Elroq, the first interior drawings

The interior of the Elroq will feature the use of recycled materials made from plastic bottles, used clothing and nylon from fishing nets.

The Elroq's engines

Also already known is the engine range of the Skoda Elroq that will be offered in 50, 60, 85 and 85x versions. The Elroq 50 is equipped with a 55 kWh battery and a 170 PS rear motor. Moving up the range we then find the Elroq 60 which sees the power increase to 204 PS and the battery to 63 kWh.

Gallery: Skoda Elroq

17 Photos

The Elroq 85, on the other hand, has an 82 kWh battery that promises a range of 348 miles with the 286 PS engine, while the Elroq 85x has two 299 PS engines, all-wheel drive and again 82 kWh battery.