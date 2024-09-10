Audi fans, hold onto your hats – or rather, your charging cables – because the A6 and S6 models have gone fully electric and are now being launched in Britain. That's right, the luxury saloons (and estates), long a staple of Audi’s upper mid-size lineup, have traded in their fossil fuel habits for a new, eco-friendly identity. Say hello to the A6 e-tron and its more powerful sibling, the S6 e-tron, now available for order in the United Kingdom.

These electrified beasts come in two snazzy styles: the Sportback and the Avant (for those who need a little more trunk space to haul). Prices start at a cool £69,900 for the A6 e-tron and £97,500 for the more powerful S6 e-tron, which packs a shocking 550 PS. Full UK pricing is available below.

Audi A6 and S6 Sportback e-tron UK technical data and pricing

 

A6 Sportback 
e-tron performance

S6 Sportback 
e-tron

  

A6 Avant
 e-tron performance

S6 Avant 
e-tron

Pricing, from
(MDP)

£69,900

£97,500

  

£71,500

£99,300

Power/Torque
(PS/Nm)

380PS/580Nm

550PS/840Nm

  

380PS/480Nm

 550PS/840Nm

Range, up to
(miles)

 463

 405

  

 437

 388

Drive

RWD

quattro

  

RWD

quattro

0-62 mph
(secs)

5.4

3.9

  

5.4

3.9

Top speed
(mph)

130 mph

 149 mph

  

 130 mph

149 mph

Battery size
(kWh)

100 (gross) / 94.9 (net)

Max charge
(kW)

270

Charge time
(10-80%)

21 mins

And if you're feeling fancy, the German company offers three different trims for the A6 – Sport, S line, and Edition 1 – while the S6 goes all-in with a souped-up Edition 1 package. These EVs are built on Audi’s cutting-edge Premium Platform Electric (PPE), shared with the recently launched Q6 e-tron. 

Now, let’s talk gadgets. The A6 e-tron is decked out with 20-inch alloy wheels, snazzy LED lights, and a powered tailgate as standard. If the standard LEDs aren’t bright enough for your taste, fear not, you can upgrade them post-purchase via the Audi Functions on Demand programme. Just tap a button and – bam! – Matrix LED headlights at your service. 

Gallery: 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron

2025 Audi A6 E-Tron
50 Photos
2025 Audi A6 E-Tron 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron
Audi

For those who love tech as much as torque, Audi’s offering a few extra bells and whistles. The optional Sound & Vision Pack, for £2,895, adds an AI-enhanced head-up display, ambient lighting, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system to the mix. Want even more? Throw in another £5,495 and you’ll get the Sound & Vision Pack Pro, complete with a panoramic sunroof, folding virtual mirrors, and headrest speakers. Yes, headrest speakers. Because regular speakers are so last decade.

New Audi A6: all you need to know

audi a6 etron versus mercedes bmw comparison Audi A6 e-tron in a competitive comparison with BMW and Mercedes
audi a6 etron sportback dimensions boot space Audi A6 e-tron Sportback (2024): Dimensions and boot space of the electric saloon

Source: Audi