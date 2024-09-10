Audi fans, hold onto your hats – or rather, your charging cables – because the A6 and S6 models have gone fully electric and are now being launched in Britain. That's right, the luxury saloons (and estates), long a staple of Audi’s upper mid-size lineup, have traded in their fossil fuel habits for a new, eco-friendly identity. Say hello to the A6 e-tron and its more powerful sibling, the S6 e-tron, now available for order in the United Kingdom.

These electrified beasts come in two snazzy styles: the Sportback and the Avant (for those who need a little more trunk space to haul). Prices start at a cool £69,900 for the A6 e-tron and £97,500 for the more powerful S6 e-tron, which packs a shocking 550 PS. Full UK pricing is available below.

Audi A6 and S6 Sportback e-tron UK technical data and pricing

A6 Sportback

e-tron performance S6 Sportback

e-tron A6 Avant

e-tron performance S6 Avant

e-tron Pricing, from

(MDP) £69,900 £97,500 £71,500 £99,300 Power/Torque

(PS/Nm) 380PS/580Nm 550PS/840Nm 380PS/480Nm 550PS/840Nm Range, up to

(miles) 463 405 437 388 Drive RWD quattro RWD quattro 0-62 mph

(secs) 5.4 3.9 5.4 3.9 Top speed

(mph) 130 mph 149 mph 130 mph 149 mph Battery size

(kWh) 100 (gross) / 94.9 (net) Max charge

(kW) 270 Charge time

(10-80%) 21 mins

And if you're feeling fancy, the German company offers three different trims for the A6 – Sport, S line, and Edition 1 – while the S6 goes all-in with a souped-up Edition 1 package. These EVs are built on Audi’s cutting-edge Premium Platform Electric (PPE), shared with the recently launched Q6 e-tron.

Now, let’s talk gadgets. The A6 e-tron is decked out with 20-inch alloy wheels, snazzy LED lights, and a powered tailgate as standard. If the standard LEDs aren’t bright enough for your taste, fear not, you can upgrade them post-purchase via the Audi Functions on Demand programme. Just tap a button and – bam! – Matrix LED headlights at your service.

For those who love tech as much as torque, Audi’s offering a few extra bells and whistles. The optional Sound & Vision Pack, for £2,895, adds an AI-enhanced head-up display, ambient lighting, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system to the mix. Want even more? Throw in another £5,495 and you’ll get the Sound & Vision Pack Pro, complete with a panoramic sunroof, folding virtual mirrors, and headrest speakers. Yes, headrest speakers. Because regular speakers are so last decade.