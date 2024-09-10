Audi fans, hold onto your hats – or rather, your charging cables – because the A6 and S6 models have gone fully electric and are now being launched in Britain. That's right, the luxury saloons (and estates), long a staple of Audi’s upper mid-size lineup, have traded in their fossil fuel habits for a new, eco-friendly identity. Say hello to the A6 e-tron and its more powerful sibling, the S6 e-tron, now available for order in the United Kingdom.
These electrified beasts come in two snazzy styles: the Sportback and the Avant (for those who need a little more trunk space to haul). Prices start at a cool £69,900 for the A6 e-tron and £97,500 for the more powerful S6 e-tron, which packs a shocking 550 PS. Full UK pricing is available below.
Audi A6 and S6 Sportback e-tron UK technical data and pricing
|
A6 Sportback
|
S6 Sportback
|
A6 Avant
|
S6 Avant
|
Pricing, from
|
£69,900
|
£97,500
|
£71,500
|
£99,300
|
Power/Torque
|
380PS/580Nm
|
550PS/840Nm
|
380PS/480Nm
|
550PS/840Nm
|
Range, up to
|
463
|
405
|
437
|
388
|
Drive
|
RWD
|
quattro
|
RWD
|
quattro
|
0-62 mph
|
5.4
|
3.9
|
5.4
|
3.9
|
Top speed
|
130 mph
|
149 mph
|
130 mph
|
149 mph
|
Battery size
|
100 (gross) / 94.9 (net)
|
Max charge
|
270
|
Charge time
|
21 mins
And if you're feeling fancy, the German company offers three different trims for the A6 – Sport, S line, and Edition 1 – while the S6 goes all-in with a souped-up Edition 1 package. These EVs are built on Audi’s cutting-edge Premium Platform Electric (PPE), shared with the recently launched Q6 e-tron.
Now, let’s talk gadgets. The A6 e-tron is decked out with 20-inch alloy wheels, snazzy LED lights, and a powered tailgate as standard. If the standard LEDs aren’t bright enough for your taste, fear not, you can upgrade them post-purchase via the Audi Functions on Demand programme. Just tap a button and – bam! – Matrix LED headlights at your service.
Gallery: 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron
For those who love tech as much as torque, Audi’s offering a few extra bells and whistles. The optional Sound & Vision Pack, for £2,895, adds an AI-enhanced head-up display, ambient lighting, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system to the mix. Want even more? Throw in another £5,495 and you’ll get the Sound & Vision Pack Pro, complete with a panoramic sunroof, folding virtual mirrors, and headrest speakers. Yes, headrest speakers. Because regular speakers are so last decade.
Source: Audi