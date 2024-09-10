If photos had sound, it would be very loud right now. The mighty V8s of the Corvette, Cobra and Ford Galaxie cut through the tranquil English country air at full throttle. It roars and roars and smells... simply fantastic. And as a morning greeting, three old Spitfire and P-51 Mustang aeroplanes thundered overhead. Welcome to the Goodwood Revival 2024!

What's the best way to describe this event? Perhaps like this: a mixture of classic car rally, World War II memorabilia and fancy dress ball. Visitors are encouraged to dress in the style of the 1940s to 1960s to match the rolling treasures of the past decades, and 90 per cent of them actually succeed. The matching textiles can even be bought on site from uniforms to furs, it's all there. And then it's off to "Betty's Hair Salon" in the style of 1964, in front of which the Vespas and Lambrettas of the "Mods" are parked.

Gallery: Goodwood Revival 2024

136 Photos BMW AG.

The Goodwood Revival is a three-day festival that has been held at the Goodwood Circuit every September since 1998 and features racing cars and motorbikes that were raced on the circuit in its original period (1948-1966). BMW, for example, brings along racing versions of the 700 and 1800, as well as various Mini models. They prefer to chase mighty Ford Galaxies in the race. Motto: The US battleship is ahead on the straights, while the Mini flies past in the bends. What fun for the spectators!

The first revival took place 50 years after the race track was opened by the 9th Duke of Richmond and Gordon in 1948. At the time, it was in a Bristol 400, the most modern sports saloon in Great Britain at the time.

The Revival Race Meeting, initiated by the current Duke of Richmond, revives the glory days of the Goodwood Circuit, which was one of Britain's leading race tracks alongside Silverstone during its active years. Between 1948 and 1966, Goodwood hosted races of all kinds, including Formula 1, the Goodwood Nine Hours and the Tourist Trophy sports car race.

BMW AG. BMW AG. BMW AG.

Many of these important historic racing cars are driven by famous names from motorsport past and present. Famous drivers who have taken part include Sir Stirling Moss, John Surtees, Sir Jack Brabham, as well as Damon Hill and Gerhard Berger.

The circuit has been preserved in its 1952 configuration, when a chicane was added. No modern vehicles are allowed on the circuit during the entire weekend, with the exception of modern fire and rescue vehicles. Even the pace car/safety car is a Jaguar E-Type.

Races over the three days include:

Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy (2016-present), a 1-hour race for GT cars that were active in motorsport up to 1963.

Richmond & Gordon Trophies, a 25-minute race for 2.5-litre Grand Prix cars from 1954 to 1960.

St Mary's Trophy, a Pro-Am race consisting of two 25-minute races decided on the overall classification.

Whitsun Trophy, a 20-minute race for prototypes until 1966

Royal Automobile Club Tourist Trophy Celebration, a one-hour race for Pro/Am cars up to 1964, which took place as part of the RAC TT when it was held at Goodwood.

Glover Trophy, a 20-minute race for 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars from 1961 to 1965

Goodwood Trophy, a 20-minute race for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars from 1930 to 1951.

A pedal car race for children called the Settrington Cup, in which pedal cars in the style of the Austin J40 take part

Roland Hildebrandt Roland Hildebrandt Goodwood Revival 2024

There was also a certain military aspect this year, as "D-Day" was commemorated 80 years ago. Various exhibition areas showed everyday British military life during the Second World War. A visit to the Goodwood Revival is always worthwhile. Perhaps you will return with a book as a souvenir or buy a classic car at Bonhams. But even if you can't get hold of tickets, there's no need to fret: every year there is a live stream on the internet.